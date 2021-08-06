Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (HRVSF) Stock In Focus: Where Will it Go?

The company announced this morning that it opened a new dispensary in Mesa in Arizona for the purpose of serving adult use customers and also for medical patients.

If you are currently looking into the stocks which have made gains this morning then one of the stocks that you could look into is that of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTCMKTS:HRVSF). The company is one of the notable vertically integrated cannabis firms and operates across multiple states in the United States.

This morning the stock has taken off and gone up by as much as 7% after the company made a major announcement. The company announced this morning that it opened a new dispensary in Mesa in Arizona for the purpose of serving adult-use customers and also for medical patients. The opening of another dispensary is a major move from the company and the reaction from the market is understandable.

The new Harvest Health store is situated at 1150 W McLellan Road and is going to stay open from 8 in the morning until 10 at night from Mondays to Sundays. The opening of this dispensary further expands the company’s footprint of Arizona with its sixteenth store in the state and the second in Mesa.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company Steve White spoke about the development as well. He stated that in addition to being the home state of the company, Arizona is also one of its core markets. He went on to state that the company is looking forward to serving both patients as well as recreational customers over the age of 21 in the state. It now remains to be seen if the Harvest Health stock can further add to its gains today.