Greenpro Capital Group – Company Snapshot

Company Name: Greenpro Capital Group

Ticker:GRNQ

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.greenprocapital.com/home/

Industry: Incubator

Company Summary:

GRNQ, Assists Emerging Growth Businesses and High Net-Worth Individuals to Capitalize Value and Maximize Wealth globally.

GRNQ’s four target markets:

Corporate Advisory – Withtheir successful case and proven result in solving complex corporate issues, they are determined to offer the best advice and support on all aspects of their clients’ requirements to maximize their corporate value.

Wealth Management Services entail the following areas of expertise:

– Private and Family Trusts

– Private Investment Company Setup

– Foundation & Family Office Setup

– Wealth Planning & Management Advisory

– Escrow Custodian Services

Incubation Centre – They specialize in consulting and growth of incubated companies.

FinTech (Financial Technology) – GreenPro is committed to provide the best FinTech services to their clients to ensure their sustainable growth in the New Finance Era. There services are:

-Accounting Intelligence (A.I.)

-Business Intelligence (B.I.)

-Creditability Intelligence (C.I.)

-Debt Financing Intelligence (D.I.)

-Equity Financing Intelligence (E.I.)

-Financial Intelligence (F.I.)

Technical Summary

What goes up must come down and based on that adage and the chart, it appears GRNQ is on it’s way down, down, down!

There is a chance for this to rebound if it can stay above the support at $1.31 on the pull backs and can break the last high at $1.50. I would be interested in trading this beast only if those two factors are checked off the old to do list. Keep an eye on this one.

Conclusion

(NASDAQ: GRNQ) sharesleaped 122% to $1.8895 after GRNQ announced that its incubated company Angkasa-X was admitted successfully as an ITU-R member. Next they will be filing for application to launch its Low Earth Orbit satellites. This is great news and I like the stock for the mid to long term moves but be very careful swing and day traders!