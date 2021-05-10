Green Globe International (GGII) Stock Rockets 2500% in 3-Week: What’s The Buzz?

As a matter of fact, the stock had clocked gains of a staggering 2525% during the course of the past three weeks alone.

Investors are almost always on the lookout for stocks that might have clocked impressive gains within a short period of time and hence, it might be a good idea to perhaps look into the Green Globe International Inc (OTCMKTS:GGII) stock.

GGII stock is up by 25% this morning at $0.0578. Moreover, this past Friday, the stock was on fire and had managed to end the day with gains of as much as 84%.

Key Triggers

As a matter of fact, the stock had clocked gains of a staggering 2525% during the course of the past three weeks alone. That being said, it is also necessary to point out that there has been no recent news about the company that could have triggered the rally on Friday.

The major development with regards to the company was last month when Green Globe announced that back on March 22, it had managed to successfully conduct the private sale of a total of 100 Series A preferred shares to The Hempacco Co Inc. As a result, the control of the company passed on to Hempacco. Since then, the stock has continued to soar as more and more investors piled on to it in a big way. However, that was not all.

The company also announced that a new board of directors had also been appointed and it was going to be led by the Hempacco Chief Executive Officer Sandro Piancone. On the other hand, Green Globe also applied to the OTC Markets in order to get access to the disclosure and information systems in order to submit the missing reports as well as for providing information with regards to the new owners of the company. The whole process of submitting information to the OTC Markets might take between three to four weeks. Hempacco is involved in disrupting the tobacco cigarettes industry with its own products like herb cigarettes and CBD cigarettes among others.