Goff Corp GOFF reaches an all-time high with incredible volume and technicals.

Goff Corp GOFF is up big over the last three months. I have written a full report on GOFF that you can read below.

Goff Inc has had no news of late, which makes it’s rise to an all-time high even more interesting. Let’s take a closer look below.

Company Name: Goff, Inc

Ticker: GOFF

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.goff-inc.com/

Goff, Inc. Company Summary

Goff Inc has grown from originally manufacturing only a couple of models of Blast Cleaning Equipment to now offering the most complete line of Abrasive Shot Blast Cleaning Equipment offered in the Industry today. Goff Inc’s full product line includes numerous designs and sizes of “Standard” Blast Cleaning and Shot Peening Equipment but also “Custom Engineered” Blast Cleaning Machines and Systems.

GOFF Technical Analysis

Well I have been watching GOFF for years and have found it very interesting! This stock is trading at an all-time high with no end in sight. It just beat Decembers high and is positioning for a major run possibly.

Keep in mind that I would defenitely have a stop at $.47 in case it falters.

Remember, to never try and catch a falling safe, or a knife for that matter. Simply let it fall to the ground, walk over, and pick up the money and walk away.