GLBE Stock Price is bouncing, can it go higher? Exclusive Report

Global-E Online GLBE stock price is up 5% in the last 5 days & volume is up 861%, but is it over for this breakout stock?

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for GLBE is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I established the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

SEND ALERTS! 05 Days : 17 Hours : 45 Minutes : 52 Seconds You missed out! COUNTDOWN TO NEXT ALERT

Global-E Online Company Information

Company Name: Global-E Online

Ticker: GLBE

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.global-e.com/about/

Global-E Online Company Summary:

Global-e envisions a world where international ecommerce growth is both simple and profitable for retailers. By making selling globally as simple as selling locally, Global-e seeks to create a borderless ecommerce world, connecting shoppers and brands all over the world.

We pave the way for brands to expand globally with simplicity, breaking through the cross-border barriers that prevent international shoppers from purchasing, enabling retailers to sell to and from anywhere in the world, and global consumers to buy online seamlessly.

GLBE stock price is due to News?

GMV 1 in the first quarter of 2022 was $455 million, an increase of 71% year over year

in the first quarter of 2022 was $455 million, an increase of 71% year over year Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $76.3 million, an increase of 65% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $31.9 million and fulfillment services revenue was $44.4 million

Non-GAAP gross profit 2 in the first quarter of 2022 was $29.9 million, an increase of 94% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 was $27.2 million

in the first quarter of 2022 was $29.9 million, an increase of 94% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 was $27.2 million Non-GAAP gross margin 2 in the first quarter of 2022 was 39.1%, an increase of 580 basis points from 33.3% in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 35.6%

in the first quarter of 2022 was 39.1%, an increase of 580 basis points from 33.3% in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 35.6% Adjusted EBITDA 3 in the first quarter of 2022 was $3.3 million compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2021

in the first quarter of 2022 was $3.3 million compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 Net loss in the first quarter of 2022 was $53.6 million

Trending Stock GLBE 5 Day Chart

GLBE Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

GLBE is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 3 out of 4.

GLBE Trading Volume

The volume, the normal trading volume is established by the previous 30 days of trading and this stock is trading at an increase of 861% over the average. Normally, this indicates a higher demand in the stock or a sell off (selling pressure).

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

GLBE Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, this stock is up 5% on the 5 day chart and the overall trend for the long term chart, the 1 month, is up -32%. There has been a reversal but it has now been met with selling pressure at $20. If GLBE can not clear $20 easily, then I will avoid it.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

GLBE News Cycle

The news, the revenue increase is amazing.

GLBE Fundamentals

The fundamentals, how a company is doing financially can be a serious KPI and there is no exciting financial filings associated with this stock.

GMV1 in the first quarter of 2022 was $455 million, an increase of 71% year over year

Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $76.3 million, an increase of 65% year over year, of which service fees revenue was $31.9 million and fulfillment services revenue was $44.4 million

Non-GAAP gross profit2 in the first quarter of 2022 was $29.9 million, an increase of 94% year over year. GAAP gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 was $27.2 million

Non-GAAP gross margin2 in the first quarter of 2022 was 39.1%, an increase of 580 basis points from 33.3% in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2022 was 35.6%

Adjusted EBITDA3 in the first quarter of 2022 was $3.3 million compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2021

Net loss in the first quarter of 2022 was $53.6 million

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

GLBE Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns” Just like advertising a prroduct is important, advertising a publicly traded company during a news cycle is critical for the stock price of a company.

I have found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. So, I have awarded this stock a 3 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

To receive my 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stock as a thank you for joining our FREE newsletter, sign up today.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stocks and we can compare notes!👇