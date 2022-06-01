GGToor Stock Price is so consistent, can it go higher? URGENT

GGToor GTOR stock price is up 74% in the last 5 days & volume is up 496%, but is it over for this breakout stock?

Alexander Goldman's "HOT Stock Ranking!"

The official heat level for GTOR is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4



I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I'm accredited for establishing the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system for breakout stocks.

GGToor Company Information

Company Name: GGToor Inc.

Ticker: GTOR

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://ggtoorcorp.com/

GGToor Inc. Company Summary:

GGToor, Inc. engages in the development and operation of venues for youth and adult sports market. The company was founded by Joseph M. Petrella Jr., Joseph M. Petrella III, Kenneth L. Shartz and John V. Whitman Jr. on July 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

GTOR stock price is due to News?

May 31, 2022

Successfully signed a deal valued at over $100,000,000. On June 14, 2022, the Company will launch GGTOORCITY in a Metaverse. GGTOORCITY will be comprised of 2,145 commercial parcels of land in the Metaverse that will produce a total of 4,144 commercial and residential parcels. GGTOORCITY will be an entire Metaverse City made up of businesses and corporations across a variety of sectors. The Company expects the majority of buyers will be in the entertainment, retail, or gaming businesses. Parcels can be purchased starting June 14, 2022, using the world’s top Crypto Currencies and prices will start at $8,400 with the largest parcels priced at $28,000,000 each.

Trending Stock GTOR 5 Day Chart

GTOR Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for GTOR is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4.

GTOR Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 496% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

GTOR Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel.

GTOR News Cycle

The news, there is no significant news.

GTOR Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “265% growth”!

GTOR Awareness

Marketing efforts "Awareness Campaigns", I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 3 out of 4.

