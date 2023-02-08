FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) Is Bullish On ALL 19 Technical Indicators

FSD Pharma Inc. HUGE stock could be heading to the moon, look at this chart below!

Top 3 Reasons To Turn Your Attention To (NASDAQ: HUGE) Right Away:

#1 All Technical Indicators & The Chart Are BULLISH

#2 Canada Greenlighted Phase 1 Trial for Multiple Sclerosis

#3 The Stock Has A History Of Big MOVES

FSD Pharma Growing Systems Company Summary

Company Name: FSD Pharma Inc.

Ticker: HUGE

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://fsdpharma.com/

Company Summary: FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz on October 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

No need to really discuss this in great detail, this is incredibly rare to have all 19 technical indicators on Yahoo and Market Watch agreeing that this stock is BULLISH.

There are no Guarantees in the stock market BUT this is as close as we have ever seen!

Seeking Alpha wrote an amazing article on FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) and we include an excerpt from it below.

“The shares of Canadian biotech FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) rose for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday after announcing that Canada greenlighted its Phase 1 trial for multiple sclerosis candidate LUCID-21-302.

Issuing a No Objection Letter (NOL), Health Canada has granted the regulatory nod to start the first-in-human clinical trial for LUCID-21-302 in the country, FSD (HUGE) said without detailing the estimated timeline for the study.

“We will continue to work with Health Canada and other regulators worldwide to complete clinical investigations as soon as we can,” Chief Executive Lakshmi Kotra remarked.

Preclinical studies have indicated the potential of LUCID-21-302 in the prevention of myelin degradation, which is believed to result in neurogenerative diseases such as MS, where there is damage to the myelin sheath in neuronal cells.

The Toronto-based pharma announced in September that the US and Canadian regulators cleared its mid-stage trial for FSD201 to treat a form of pain caused by the abnormal functioning of the body’s mast cells called idiopathic mast cell activation (IMCA) syndrome.“

Press Release Below

February 7th 2023

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, today announces the receipt of a No Objection Letter (“NOL”) from Health Canada regarding the Company’s proposed Phase 1 clinical trial of LUCID-21-302 (“Lucid-MS”), a novel drug candidate for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”). The NOL provides FSD Pharma with regulatory approval to move forward with the clinical trial in Canada.

Look at this BEAST, exploding from $1.36 to $4.09 representing 200% gains!

WOW, $17 to $154 representing almost 1,000% gains. Furthermore, the fact that it was at $154 pre-covid and supply chain difficulties reveals the MASSIVE potential of this burgeoning Wall Street darling!

Let’s recap!

