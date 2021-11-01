4 Reasons LGIQ Continues To Run Higher, Logiq, Inc. (NEO-LGIQ) (OTCQX-LGIQ)

Here are 4 exciting reasons to stop what you are doing and read this short research article on Logiq, Inc. (NEO-LGIQ) (OTCQX-LGIQ)

Company Name: Logiq, Inc.

Ticker: (NEO-LGIQ) (OTCQX-LGIQ)

Company Summary: Let’s start with the fancy jargon, “Logiq is a global provider of marketing solutions for Ecommerce, m-commerce (mobile commerce), and fintech solutions.”

Now let us break down in layman terms what all of that mumbo jumbo really means.

Logiq is BIG, really big, in fact they are reaching into the WORLD market. They are in ASIA, In North America and everywhere in between.

They offer solutions to small and medium sized companies who are trying to sell you something online. For example, all those advertisements following you around Facebook, Instagram and even news articles, that is Logiq and their competitors.

M-commerce (mobile commerce) is a fancy term for an app (application) on your phone (mobile) that gives the user the ability to make a small business website on their phone! Yes you can make a full website on your phone in the waiting room of your doctor’s office. Pretty cool!

Fintech Solutions, the “Fin” in Fintech stands for financial. The “tech” in Fintech stands for technology. So, they offer solutions in the financial sector via technology.

There are 4 Key Units Driving Logiq’s Impressive Financial Numbers!

Logiq Inc. (NEO-LGIQ) (OTCQX-LGIQ), operates four key units:

1. DataLogiq – Here comes the Jargon, “is designed for ad generation and Ecommerce marketing solution” Ok, ad generation is found below, it is found on sports illustrated and is an ad

This ad is following me around because my dog is a jack A$# that doesnt listen and I’ve been searching for services and products so I don’t murder him. So the advertisement found above, understands that I have a jerk for a dog and will continue to show me things to buy.

E-commerce, means any attempt to buy and sell goods or services (commerce) online (e). Any platform that is found online, including websites (native) & Facebook (social media) that has an advertisement on it, is considered an e-commerce platform.

DataLogiq is a technology that allows small to medium size businesses to gain access to data (statistics) to help decide what platform (facebook) to run advertisements on to capture conversions (a purchase).

2. AppLogiq – which is a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution for SMBs to deploy native mobile apps for their businesses that come complete with mobile payments.

Wowzers, that is a lot of fancy words! PaaS platform as a service is fancy talk for an app (platform) as a service, self explanatory, the app offers a service.

Example, if you know a millennial, they have photo editing applications on their phone, so they can look completely different on instagram, LOL. The app (platform), offers a service (photo editing).

The service that AppLogiq offers is the ability to build a website on your phone with the AppLogiq app. It comes complete with the ability to accept payment right from your very own small business website built with your smartphone.

3. Fixel – delivers AI-driven engagement segmentation by analyzing user interactions on a company’s website, fixel learns consumer behavior and then delivers the data the company needs to create valuable audiences.

Let me break that down for you, when a person goes to a website they use a tracking pixel, similar to a jealous husband that puts a GPS tracker in his wife’s car.

The company, like the jealous husband, can follow your patterns of buying things. This information is then run through artificial intelligence to create audiences (larger groups) based on the data.

Best example, the more you use Netflix, the more the (AI) can predict what you will WANT to watch next. Yes it can sound creepy but it is also very convenient.

So they can market to more people just like that user. Hence, more data, more efficiency and more buyers.

4. Pay&GoLogiq – this unit handles credit and payment points, payments using QR codes, and powers the company’s AtoZ Go food delivery service.

This one is written in almost common language. Here is a little more clarification, all ecommerce stores need to process payments via credit card on their website, Logiq offers that solution.

The News is explosive!

Oct. 12, 2021 Logiq, Inc. (NEO-LGIQ)(OTCQX-LGIQ) has expanded its Logiq Digital Marketing™ (LDM) platform to include Semcasting’s advanced consumer and B2B title targeting capabilities.

Commonly referred to as data onboarding, Semcasting’s solution will allow LDM clients to easily take their offline customer data, including in-store receipts or home addresses, and translate it into targetable data for online marketing.

Sept. 23, 2021 Logiq, Inc. (NEO-LGIQ)(OTCQX-LGIQ) has expanded its Logiq Digital Marketing™ (LDM) platform to include geofencing-based targeting.

Unlike traditional geotargeting that restricts digital ads to audiences in a particular zip code, city, state, or country, geofencing is a custom-defined area that can outline the boundaries around a particular store, mall, or other physical venues. The technology enables geofencing by using the latitude and longitude coordinates of a consumer digital device, such as a connected TV, smartphone, tablet or PC, to determine their location.

Sept. 13, 2021 Logiq creates a partnership that creates an avenue to bring digital wallet and payment services to 50 million Indonesians. Mobiquity Pay, one of the world’s largest digital wallets from Comviva, will now power Logiq’s (NEO-LGIQ) (OTCQX-LGIQ) PayLogic digital wallet in the country.

On June 21 2021, Logiq (NEO-LGIQ) (OTCQX-LGIQ) announced the closing of its IPO offering of 1,976,434 units of securities in Canada at C$3.00 for gross proceeds of C$5.9 million and began trading in Canada on the NEO exchange to expand its reach up north.

The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest growing in the world and Logiq Inc. (NEO-LGIQ) (OTCQX-LGIQ) is focusing efforts there as a result of the huge opportunities it presents for the company. On July 21, 2021, the company expanded its Logiq (NEO-LGIQ) (OTCQX-LGIQ) digital marketing platform to include direct-media buying across the APAC region.

Experienced Leadership

Tom Furukawa – Chief Executive Officer 26+ years of senior level management experience for some of the world’s most successful companies including: IBM Tivoli, Yahoo!, Kelley Blue Book, The Enthusiast Network, The Rubicon Project, Enstigo, ZEFR and the Ad Exchange Group. Brings deep experience in development and product management for advertising and digital media technologies.

Brent Suen – President, Chairman and Director 27+ years of experience in the investment banking industry. Began his career in merger arbitrage at Bear Stearns as the firm’s youngest hire. Founded Axis Trading Corp in 1993 and sold it to a division of Softbank in 1996. Worked in Asia for 17 years advising Ecommerce and Software as a Service companies on M&A.

Steven Hartman – Chief Product Officer 25+ years experience in enterprise software and marketing at major tech companies, including: Yahoo!, IBM, Acxiom, Kenshoo, The Rubicon Project, and Siebel Systems. Served as VP of global marketing at Kenshoo and VP of marketing at Viglink.

Joshua Jacobs – Independent Director Pioneer in the programmatic media-buying industry. Led innovative technology companies on a global scale. Serves as independent director of Maven. Co-led fundraising, acquisition and integration of four media companies. Former CEO of Accuen and a president of Omnicom Media.

Lea Hickman – Independent Director 30+ years leading product teams to deliver world-class products. VP Product Management at Adobe where she led the product management for all design, web and interactive tools including Dreamweaver, Flash, Indesign and Illustrator. Led the strategy of Creative Cloud, which transformed Adobe into a SaaS company.

The stock is Highly Undervalued!

You get a better idea of how impressive the consistent, continued growth is by looking at the growth in the chart below over the last 5 years!

Growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 31% from 2016 to 2020, Logiq Inc. (NEO-LGIQ) (OTCQX-LGIQ) is growing fast. Company leaders are now expecting 31% gross margins and revenues between $34-38 million by the end of 2021.

As you can see from the prices above, Logiq Inc. (NEO-LGIQ) (OTCQX-LGIQ) has a lot of room to grow when it comes to price – and with word now starting to get out about this previously under-the-radar company that growth could come quickly.

The stock is ready for another possible BIG MOVE!

As you can see below this stock has the ability to make some serious moves. In less than two months this stock went from $2.03 to over $4.00 yielding 100% gains. More importantly, the stock created a very stable and methodical climb to DOUBLING the traders investment! If you had $10,000 invested in about 6 weeks you would have had $20,000!!!

As one can see from the 1 month chart below, the stock has consolidated and is ready for a possible large run AGAIN. On October 27th, the stock broke out of the bearish channel and is now poised to possibly take off like a rocket ship. You will see the bottom clearly in the 5 day chart that is found below the 1 month chart.

The 5 day chart below reveals the consolidation, trough, bottom, whatever you chose to call it. Followed by the market realizing the undervalued nature of the stock followed by massive buying!

The three charts clearly show a massive run followed by the pull back, clear consolidation and now the obvious breakout! This may be the most obvious correction, breakout that it could be used in a text book for stock trading.

Logiq should be on your watchlist because of the massive opportunity it has in a very accessible market because:

The News is explosive

Experienced Leadership

the stock is Highly Undervalued

The stock is possibly ready for another big move!

Happy Trading and remember, never try to catch a falling knife!