ETEK Stock Price is so consistent, can it go higher? URGENT Report

Eco-Tek Group ETEK stock price is up 117% in the last 5 days & volume is up 255%, but is it over for this breakout stock?

There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s collaborate on ETEK and compare notes.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for ETEK, tell me what you think.

I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman's "HOT Stock Ranking!"

The official heat level for ETEK is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now.

Eco-Tek Group Company Information

Company Name: Eco-Tek Group Inc.

Ticker: ETEK

Exchange: OTC

Website: http://www.ecotek.com/homepage/

Eco-Tek Group Company Summary:

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing and world-wide marketing of green lubricants, filtration products and specialized systems with an emphasis on the automotive sector as well as to a variety of industrial, farm and virtually all mechanical equipment. Its major priorities are a cleaner environment, a reduction in fuel and oil consumption and longer lasting engines and equipment. The company was founded on May 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, ON.

Trending Stock ETEK 5 Day Chart

ETEK Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for ECTM is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 3 out of 4. Do you agree?

ECTM Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 150%+ over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

ETEK Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel. Very bullish chart, love it!

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

ETEK News Cycle

The news, there is no significant news.

ETEK Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “13,000% growth”!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

ETEK Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 3 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

