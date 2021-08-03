Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Stock Sees High Volatility: What To Do Now?

The last time any news emerged about the company was last week when it announced Stave Sharabura was appointed as the President of RobustoMed Inc, a fully owned subsidiary of Enzolytics.

One of the stocks to have gained considerable traction among investors over the course of the year so far is that of Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC). Yesterday, the stock was in focus among investors once again and ended up clocking gains of as much as 19%.

There was no fresh news about the company yesterday but in case of such a rally, it might be a good move on the part of investors to perhaps consider taking a closer look at the latest developments at Enzolytics. The last time any news emerged about the company was last week when it announced Stave Sharabura was appointed as the President of RobustoMed Inc, a fully owned subsidiary of Enzolytics.

It is a major appointment for RobustoMed considering the fact that the company is currently working on the implementation of a new business model. In this new model, the company is going to work on creating global partnerships centered on medicines that are at a development stage. Sharabura is expected to help the company considerably in this regard.

He is not only going to be involved in boosting revenues at RobustoMed but also work on creating important partnerships all over the world. Some of the markets in which he is going to focus include Costa Rica and Brazil among other emerging markets. Sharabura is an experienced executive and has extensive experience in the world of international affairs. Hence, this appointment seems to have come as a source of excitement for many market participants.