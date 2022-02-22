Envirotech Vehicles EVTV Stock Price | 100% gains lately, is this it?

EVTV Stock Price has been breaking it’s trend with large volume and a 97% change in PPS in 4 days. Wondering why this stock is taking off, take a look below. Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 sign up for our newsletter below. 👇

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Envirotech Vehicles Inc.

Ticker: EVTV

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://evtvusa.com/

Envirotech Inc. Company Summary:

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

EVTV stock price, did the News affect it?

Feb 22, 2022

Announced Osceola, Arkansas as the site of its previously announced state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The Company has purchased an approximately 580,000 square foot facility, located at 1425 Ohlendorf Road, and hiring for the facility will commence immediately. The manufacturing facility is expected to create more than 800 jobs as well as additional indirect jobs in Mississippi County.

Envirotech Technical Analysis:

Just like Covid-19, we were all waiting for a very long time to “flatten” the curve, it has happened here. Be aware, this stock will either consolidate or go bearish next, wait for confirmation.

This is Alex, reminding all the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling knife.