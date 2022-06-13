eExicure XCUR Stock Price is up, can it go higher? URGENT REPORT

eExicure XCUR stock price is down 5% in the last 5 days & volume is up 53%, but can it go up?

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for XCUR is, a 🔥2 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I established the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

SEND ALERTS! 05 Days : 10 Hours : 49 Minutes : 51 Seconds You missed out! COUNTDOWN TO NEXT ALERT

Exicure Company Information

Company Name: Exicure Inc.

Ticker: XCUR

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.exicuretx.com/

Exicure Company Summary:

Exicure,, Inc. develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

XCUR stock price is due to News?

Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 1,472,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $279,703.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,449,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,333.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trending Stock XCUR 5 Day Chart

XCUR Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

XCUR is, a 🔥🔥2 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 2 out of 4.

XCUR Trading Volume

The volume, the normal trading volume is established by the previous 30 days of trading and this stock is trading at an increase of 53% over the average. Normally, this indicates a higher demand in the stock or a sell off (selling pressure).

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

XCUR Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, this stock is down 15% on the 5 day chart and the overall trend for the long term chart, the 1 month, is down 35%. What can I say, the stock is a real loser!

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

XCUR News Cycle

The news, there is significant news, “nnounced that it has agreed to sell an aggregate of 26,021,111 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.1937 per share to certain accredited investors in a private placement in public equity (“PIPE”) financing.”

XCUR Fundamentals

The fundamentals, how a company is doing financially can be a serious KPI and there is no exciting financial filings associated with this stock. Down 102% now that is horrible!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

XCUR Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns” Just like advertising a product is important, advertising a publicly traded company during a news cycle is critical for the stock price of a company.

I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. So, I have awarded this stock a 2 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

To receive my 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stock as a thank you for joining our FREE newsletter, sign up today.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stocks and we can compare notes!👇