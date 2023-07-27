Dragonfly Energy DFLI Granted U.S. Patent Up Almost 20% in 5 Days!

DFLI dropped huge news last week and needs to be on radar immediately.

Dragonfly Energy to be Granted U.S. Patent in Continued Momentum Toward Domestic Non-Flammable Lithium Battery ProductionDragonfly Energy was granted a new U.S. patent addressing the streamlined production of conventional Lion ion batteries and nonflammable solid-state lithium batteries in the U.S.The to be granted patent is another significant milestone toward realizing the Company's mission to provide safe, affordable and effective energy storage solutionsThe to be granted patent adds to the Company's extensive portfolio of over 55 issued patents and pending applications focused on battery chemistry, battery cell manufacturing, battery pack design, system components and storage system networking

RENO, Nev., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), maker of Battle Born Batteries and an industry leader in energy storage and producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries, announced today it will be awarded a new U.S. patent based on a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for U.S. Patent Application No. 29/858,079 covering the overall look and design of the assembly case of the Company’s GC3 12V 270Ah LiFePO4 deep cycle battery. The Company believes the design of the GC3 battery pack provides for more flexible solutions and increased energy density compared to traditional lead acid and lithium battery form factors.

The Company believes this allowance represents another important achievement and a major step forward in the Company's mission to produce nonflammable lithium batteries here in the U.S. Solvent-free cell production is known to have a significant cost advantage over traditional slurry coating, and the Company has successfully applied the process to a variety of different battery chemistries – including all-solid-state cells. The Company intends to continue to innovate and work to bring the safest and most cost-effective products to market to revolutionize how we store energy on the grid.Manufacturability at scale remains one of the biggest challenges to the commercialization of solid-state batteries. The Company's new patent enables Dragonfly Energy to use a powder-coating process that eliminates the need for large drying rooms, replacing methods which require a significant amount of time and expensive heavy machinery; making the process highly scalable within a reduced footprint, and allowing for increased production in a reduced time frame and at a lower cost.Dragonfly Energy's nonflammable all solid-state batteries will contain a solid electrolyte rather than liquid, making them lighter, smaller, non-flammable, and potentially cheaper to manufacture than conventional batteries. Dragonfly Energy has validated its cell manufacturing technology and is optimizing its cell chemistry in preparation for commercialization, recently cycling a prototype cells over 1,000 cycles.The concerns surrounding a possible recession are not only intensifying, but also evolving.The World Bank has warned of a possible recession in 2023, owing to the simultaneous surge in central bank interest rates and economic instability.Nevertheless, the commitment to a low-carbon, clean energy economy remains undeterred.In 2022, investments in clean energy amounted to $1.1Tn, matching the spending on fossil fuels for the first time (ever).One of the most compelling examples of the clean energy market's robust growth is the lithium-ion battery segment.The projected growth for this market segment has been consistently revised upwards in recent years.The most recent estimates for the entire battery chain indicate that it will grow from just over $80Bn in 2022 to roughly $400Bn by 2030.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a leading supplier of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy's research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes.