Dragonfly Energy DFLI Granted U.S. Patent Up Almost 20% in 5 Days!

|DFLI dropped huge news last week and needs to be on radar immediately.
Surging green early, DFLI is up approx. 18% and could just be getting started.Why? Here’s why:Dragonfly Energy to be Granted U.S. Patent in Continued Momentum Toward Domestic Non-Flammable Lithium Battery ProductionDragonfly Energy was granted a new U.S. patent addressing the streamlined production of conventional Lion ion batteries and nonflammable solid-state lithium batteries in the U.S.The to be granted patent is another significant milestone toward realizing the Company’s mission to provide safe, affordable and effective energy storage solutionsThe to be granted patent adds to the Company’s extensive portfolio of over 55 issued patents and pending applications focused on battery chemistry, battery cell manufacturing, battery pack design, system components and storage system networking
RENO, Nev., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), maker of Battle Born Batteries and an industry leader in energy storage and producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries, announced today it will be awarded a new U.S. patent based on a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for U.S. Patent Application No. 29/858,079 covering the overall look and design of the assembly case of the Company’s GC3 12V 270Ah LiFePO4 deep cycle battery. The Company believes the design of the GC3 battery pack provides for more flexible solutions and increased energy density compared to traditional lead acid and lithium battery form factors.
The Company believes this allowance represents another important achievement and a major step forward in the Company’s mission to produce nonflammable lithium batteries here in the U.S. Solvent-free cell production is known to have a significant cost advantage over traditional slurry coating, and the Company has successfully applied the process to a variety of different battery chemistries – including all-solid-state cells. The Company intends to continue to innovate and work to bring the safest and most cost-effective products to market to revolutionize how we store energy on the grid.Manufacturability at scale remains one of the biggest challenges to the commercialization of solid-state batteries. The Company’s new patent enables Dragonfly Energy to use a powder-coating process that eliminates the need for large drying rooms, replacing methods which require a significant amount of time and expensive heavy machinery; making the process highly scalable within a reduced footprint, and allowing for increased production in a reduced time frame and at a lower cost.Dragonfly Energy’s nonflammable all solid-state batteries will contain a solid electrolyte rather than liquid, making them lighter, smaller, non-flammable, and potentially cheaper to manufacture than conventional batteries. Dragonfly Energy has validated its cell manufacturing technology and is optimizing its cell chemistry in preparation for commercialization, recently cycling a prototype cells over 1,000 cycles.Read the full article here.Remember, with a float of fewer than 8Mn shares according to Yahoo Finance, volatility could rear its head in a moment’s notice.Don’t hesitate a second longer to get DFLI on radar today.—–The concerns surrounding a possible recession are not only intensifying, but also evolving.The World Bank has warned of a possible recession in 2023, owing to the simultaneous surge in central bank interest rates and economic instability.Nevertheless, the commitment to a low-carbon, clean energy economy remains undeterred.In 2022, investments in clean energy amounted to $1.1Tn, matching the spending on fossil fuels for the first time (ever).One of the most compelling examples of the clean energy market’s robust growth is the lithium-ion battery segment.The projected growth for this market segment has been consistently revised upwards in recent years.The most recent estimates for the entire battery chain indicate that it will grow from just over $80Bn in 2022 to roughly $400Bn by 2030.Behold! This company is stepping up and taking the mantle of addressing the dire need for clean energy by dedicating itself to the development of long-lasting and efficient energy storage solutions.Armed with a formidable line of batteries and years of experience in research and development, this company is poised to revolutionize the world of energy and usher in a new era of sustainability.With a low float of fewer than 10Mn shares, and at least one analyst target suggesting a potential upside over 350% from Friday’s close, you’ll want to get this Nasdaq idea on radar immediately.Take a look at the STRONG BUY RATING HERE
Drop everything right now and pull up:Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a leading supplier of deep-cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes.And right now, DFLI has a handful of potential breakout catalysts to familiarize yourself with. Check them out:No. 1 – A Low Float Could Provide The Environmental For Explosive VolatilityNo. 2 – Canaccord Genuity Analyst Slaps DFLI With $15 TargetNo. 3 – Groundbreaking Agreement Could Strengthen Domestic Battery Supply ChainDragonfly (Nasdaq: DFLI) is Positioned to Sit at the Nexus of Energy Technology
|Rapidly Entering Into New Addressable MarketsDragonfly’s lithium-ion deep cycle batteries are ideally suited for applications where stability, longevity, and safety are a priority and for powering and charging devices and appliances, low-density mobility, and on-grid energy storage.Annual U.S. Market Size:Lead-Acid: A Toxic Problem85% Of the total global consumption of lead is for the production of lead-acid batteries 900K Annual deaths attributed to lead exposure globally33% Of children suffer from lead poisoning worldwide$1Tn Estimated annual cost of lost productivity due to lead exposure globallyLeading The “Lead is Dead” RevolutionDragonfly’s cutting-edge technology is enabling the widespread conversion to green, renewable energy.Proprietary Capabilities vs. Li-Ion CompetitorsDFLI’s State-Of-The-Art Manufacturing ProcessProprietary automated systems designed to improve production efficiencyThoroughly test each component, system, and final product ensuring unmatched commitment to qualityDesigned and assembled in the U.S.Mass production is a key focus when developing technology and designing productsRead more and grab sources from the complete company presentation here.—–As mentioned above, DFLI has several potential catalysts that could provide it with a near term breakout spark. Here they are:No. 1 DFLI Potential Breakout Catalyst – A Low Float Could Provide The Environmental For Explosive VolatilityAccording to the Yahoo Finance website, DFLI has a fairly low float.The website reports this profile to have approximately 7.38Mn shares in its float.Why is that important? It’s important on one crucial level. Volatility.Could more positive company news in 2023 provide a near term spark?—–No. 2 DFLI Potential Breakout Catalyst – Canaccord Genuity Analyst Slaps DFLI With $15 TargetBack in January of 2023, Canaccord Genuity analyst, George Gianarikas, slapped a $15.00 target on DFLI.From its closing valuation Tuesday, that leaves DFLI with a potential upside of 400%!Backing his bullish stance, Gianarikas wrote:“Dragonfly has created a strong niche leading traditional lead-acid markets into the li-ion age with its premium offering. We expect the company to continue gaining traction in RVs and penetrate additional markets – including marine – to supplement growth. Longer term, Dragonfly’s solid-state efforts add optionality to the equity as the company looks to develop into a vertically integrated leader in energy storage markets. Dragonfly must now prove it can sustain its premium pricing, penetrate new verticals, and make its solid state offering a reality.”Read more here.—–No. 3 DFLI Potential Breakout Catalyst – Groundbreaking Agreement Could Strengthen Domestic Battery Supply ChainDragonfly Energy and Ioneer Sign Lithium Supply AgreementPartnership Strengthens Domestic Supply ChainThe agreement moves Dragonfly Energy closer to achieving the Company’s mission of establishing a vertically integrated lithium battery cycle, from mining to production to recyclingNevada Gov. Joe Lombardo states the importance of partnerships like those between Dragonfly Energy and Ioneer are vital to strengthening and diversifying Nevada economyAgreement advances Nevada production and manufacturing of critical minerals and accelerates domestic electrification pipeline for Lithium battery componentsRENO, Nev., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage, and Ioneer Ltd. (“Ioneer”) (Nasdaq: IONR, ASX: INR), an emerging lithium-boron producer, today announced a commercial offtake agreement that the Company believes will strengthen U.S. battery supply chains and in-vest in the production and manufacturing of Nevada-sourced lithium. The agreement between the two Nevada-based companies is expected to pave the way for continued investment in the state and provide Dragonfly with a domestic supply of lithium carbonate, a critical component in lithium iron phosphate battery cells.The agreement builds on an effort to produce, utilize and recycle lithium, closing the lithium loop in Nevada that Gov. Joe Lombardo has prioritized for his administration, detailed in both his recent State of the State address and his Five Year Strategic Plan.“This agreement between Dragonfly Energy and Ioneer, and hopefully more like it in the future, are vital to our economy as we work to develop this new industry, secure Nevada’s energy independence and close the lithium loop,” said Nevada Governor Lombardo. “In the future, we hope to see more Nevada companies creating innovative partnerships like this one, which will help strengthen our economy and demonstrate how Nevada is the lithium capital of North America.”“Deploying our innovative dry powder coating cell manufacturing process is exciting. But ultimately, cell production is only made possible by access to lithium,” Dr. Denis Phares, CEO of Dragonfly Energy, said. “This agreement gives us the opp. to bring our entire manufacturing process not only to the U.S. but to Nevada, from mining to manufacturing to recycling.”…Read the full article here.
Disclaimer
The site is used for information purposes and not intended for trading purposes.
This Article contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties occur or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. This article is not intended to be a solicitation to buy or sell securities and readers are cautioned to consult their own financial advisors before doing so.
Small Cap Exclusive owned by King Tide Media has been hired by Life Water Media Group for a period beginning on March 20th, 2023 to publicly disseminate information about (DFLI) via website and email. We have been compensated up to $8,000 USD to profile DFLI. Full Disclaimer