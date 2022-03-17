Draganfly CA:DPRO Stock Price is consolidated and ready for a run?

Draganfly CA:DPRO Stock Price has been trying to recover since it’s one year high of almost $13 about this time last year. Wondering why this stock is having such a hard time and if it can break the overall trend?

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Netlist Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Draganfly Inc.

Ticker: CA:DPRO

Exchange: Canadian Stock Exchange

Website: https://draganfly.com/

Draganfly Inc. Company Summary:

Draganfly, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial unmanned aerial vehicle systems and software serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, hand held controllers, and software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The firm also offers custom engineering, training, simulation consulting, as well as data and flight training services. The company was founded by Zenon Dragan and Christine Dragan in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

CA:DPRO stock price is due to News?

Mar 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) — Los Angeles, CA., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the Draganfly Trophy Truck, driven by Ryan Arciero, will be competing in this year’s BF Goodrich Tires Mint 400 race in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CA:DPRO 5 Day Chart

CA:DPRO Stock Price Technical Analysis:

I like it, I don’t love it, but I do like it! The chart is bullish on the short term charts. However, the long term charts are bearish. So, I would wait till it beats it’s last resistance point at $2.30 then place a stop loss at $2.25.

