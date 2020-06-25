Digital Locations Inc (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Stock Skyrockets As it Joins Experimental 5G Wireless Network

The 5G revolution is not far away, and soon enough, the entire mobile technology industry is going to be flipped on its head. However, in order to do that successfully, an extensive infrastructure would need to be built, and in doing so, many companies will make money.

One company that has come into sharp focus this week is Digital Locations Inc (OTCMKTS:DLOC), which has seen its stock soar after a particularly significant development on Monday. The company is involved in the development of cell tower sites that will be vital to the 5G revolution that is about to follow.

Big Driver

On Monday, it announced that its application to conduct research on POWDER (the Platform for Open Wireless Data-driven Experimental Research) has been accepted. It is a major development for Digital Locations, and soon enough, the stock started soaring.

On Monday, the penny stock skyrocketed by as much as 750% on the back of the news, and it continued today. This morning, the Digital Locations stock jumped by another 550%, and it goes without saying that it could be remiss for investors to not follow the developments closely with regards to the company.

POWDER is operated by the University of Utah in collaboration with Salt Lake City and the Utah Education and Telehealth Network.

The research that is going to be conducted by Digital Locations will allow the company to conduct work on 5G applications in a real-life environment. Considering the fact that the company will have to work in cities and towns when it will start working on the development of 5G cell towers, it is a deal that is only going to benefit the company. The Chief Executive Officer of the company Bill Beifuss said as much and went on to state that Digital Locations will now be able to collaborate with leading 5G companies so that it gets to know more about different 5G applications.