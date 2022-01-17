DatChat DATS is About to Breakout?

DatChat DATS is at a 52 week low and it could be ready to explode! I have written a full report on DATS that you can read below.
However, before you read this insightful information, sign up below, let’s stay in contact.
Don't miss our on Alerts and Updates on DATS, subscribe today!
DATS announced this month, “the appointment of Mark Mathis as its first Chief Blockchain Architect” However, before we get started, let’s review some basic information on this company.
DatChat, Inc. Company Summary
Company Name: DatChat, Inc.
Ticker: DATS
Exchange: NASDAQ
Website: https://www.datchat.com/
DatChat, Inc. Company Summary
DatChat Inc. is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media Company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others.
The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls.
DatChat’s patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient’s device, while feeling secure that, at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.
DATS News
Jan. 03, 2022
Announced the appointment of Mark Mathis as its first Chief Blockchain Architect. The Chief Blockchain Architect position will focus on aligning the Company’s strategic initiatives with the increasing adoption of blockchain technology primarily through development and integration within the DatChat ecosystem. HERE
Nov. 30, 2021
Announced the release of the Nirad Points Rewards Program (NRD), with the first 1 million users receiving 10,000 NRD Points. HERE
DATS 1 Day Chart
DatChat Technical Analysis
|Good Afternoon Investors,
DatChat DATS has reversed trend and is looking great!
(DATS) trades on the NASDAQ, so there may be some pre-market activity which could possibly create a potential buying frenzy at the opening bell.
Some traders are in and out pre-market, and go back to sleep before everyone else even wakes up.
Like last weeks NASDAQ alert “Mainz Biomed (MYNZ)”…
When I alerted (MYNZ) after hours on Tuesday Jan 4th, it was trading at approx. $10.39…
The following morning, shortly after 7AM ET, (MYNZ) started to gain some serious momentum, running and hitting a pre-market high of $21.41 showing early traders a quick +106.00% in gains…
Basically, a quick double.
All before the opening bell even rang…
But this next pick (DATS) could potentially be even bigger than (MYNZ)
Now, we are turning our full attention to DatChat Inc. (DATS) and like (MYNZ)…DatChat Inc. (DATS) is also listed on the NASDAQ.
However, there is something a little different about this one…
Keep reading to see exactly what I mean.
|Now according to MarketWatch.com, there are only 13.82M shares available in the public float for DatChat, Inc. (DATS)….with a market cap of less than $53M…
Yahoo Finance reports that Company Insiders still own 25.53% of (DATS) shares… with another 4.79% owned by Institutions including Wall Street powerhouses like Morgan Stanley, Blackrock, and UBS…
Combine this with the big spike in “Short-Interest” this week and we could be looking at the makings of a massive potential “Short Squeeze” that potentially could send shares of (DATS) soaring to higher levels.
Remember, to never try and catch a falling safe, or a knife for that matter. Simply let it fall to the ground, walk over, and pick up the money and walk away. If you enjoyed this article, sign up below, I promise I will never spam you and I’m pretty darn good at picking winners. Let’s make some trades together!
Don't miss our on Alerts and Updates on DATS, subscribe today!