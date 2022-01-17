DatChat DATS is About to Breakout?

DatChat DATS is at a 52 week low and it could be ready to explode! I have written a full report on DATS that you can read below.

DATS announced this month, “the appointment of Mark Mathis as its first Chief Blockchain Architect” However, before we get started, let’s review some basic information on this company.

DatChat, Inc. Company Summary

Company Name: DatChat, Inc.

Ticker: DATS

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.datchat.com/

DatChat Inc. is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media Company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others.

The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls.

DatChat’s patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient’s device, while feeling secure that, at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

DATS News

Jan. 03, 2022

Announced the appointment of Mark Mathis as its first Chief Blockchain Architect. The Chief Blockchain Architect position will focus on aligning the Company’s strategic initiatives with the increasing adoption of blockchain technology primarily through development and integration within the DatChat ecosystem. HERE

Nov. 30, 2021

Announced the release of the Nirad Points Rewards Program (NRD), with the first 1 million users receiving 10,000 NRD Points. HERE

DATS 1 Day Chart

DatChat Technical Analysis