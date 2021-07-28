Dark Pulse Inc (DPLS) Stock Has Lost 60% From Recent High: A Good Buy Now?

ast month the stock had made a big jump but at this point, it is down by as much as 60% from its latest highs. In this sort of situation, it is important for investors to perhaps figure out if the fall in the stock could be an opportunity to get into it.

Microcap stocks might be quite volatile but at the same time, investors need to keep in mind that these stocks can also deliver enormous gains within a short period of time. Hence, these stocks often attract plenty of followers.

One of the micro-cap stocks to have gained in popularity in recent weeks is that of Dark Pulse Inc (OTCMKTS:DPLS). Last month the stock had made a big jump but at this point, it is down by as much as 60% from its latest highs. In this sort of situation, it is important for investors to perhaps figure out if the fall in the stock could be an opportunity to get into it.

One of the most important things to point out with regards to the Dark Pulse stock is that it continues to be hugely popular from among micro-cap stocks and that had initially been the reason behind its remarkable rally. More importantly, some of the biggest players in penny stocks have taken note of the stock and that was another factor behind the strong rally.

On the other hand, the Dark Pulse stock is one of the most searched stocks among micro-cap stocks at this point in time and there is a fair degree of online buzz around it. Online chatter around a stock is a major factor that is hard to ignore. Hence, despite the fall from its high the Dark Pulse stock could be one to keep an eye on over the coming days.