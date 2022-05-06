CYAP Stock Price is up 80%, can it go higher? URGENT Read NOW!

Cyber Apps World CYAP stock price is up 30% in the last 5 days & volume is up 200%, but is it over for this breakout stock?

There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s collaborate on CYAP and compare notes.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for CYAP, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for CYAP is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system for breakout stocks.

Cyber Apps World Company Information

Company Name: Cyber Apps World

Ticker: CYAP

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://cyberappsworld.com/

Cyber Apps World Company Summary:

Cyber Apps World, Inc. focuses on the development of worldwide e-commerce internet platform. It’s internet platform is based on the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications online. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

On April 9, 2015 we merged with our wholly-owned subsidiary Cyber Apps World Inc. and concurrently changed our name to Cyber Apps World Inc. Our business focused on the development of mobile applications focusing on allowing users around the world to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers instantly with mobile coupons, using their desktops and/or mobile devices, including smartphones.

Trending Stock CYAP 5 Day Chart

CYAP Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for CYAP is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 3 out of 4. Do you agree?

CYAP Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 200% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock and… 80% gains in PPS. I love when the correlation makes sense.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

CYAP Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

CYAP News Cycle

The news, there is significant news in regards to the merger explained above!

CYAP Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is nonexciting financial filings associated with this stock.

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

CYAP Awareness

