Cult Food CA:CULT is up almost 40%, calm before the storm?

Cult Food CA:CULT is looking strong as it reverses it’s bearish trend for a bullish one, look out! It is already up over 40% and doesn’t look like there will be a stop anytime soon! Before we get started, sign op for our newsletter below, it’s FREE and we are really good!

Company Snapshot:

Company Name: CULT Food Science Corp.

Ticker: CA.CULT

Exchange: Canadian Securities Exchange

Website: https://www.cultfoodscience.com/

Company Summary:

CULT Food Science is an innovative platform advancing the future of food with an exclusive focus on cultivated meat, cultured dairy and cell based foods.

‍The first-of-its-kind in North America, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative startup, private and early stage cultivated meat, cultured dairy and cell based foods companies around the world.

Latest news for Cult Food

Feb. 7, 2022

Cult Food CA:CULT Announced it has again diversified its cell-based food portfolio via a strategic investment into the leading cultured chocolate manufacturer, California Cultured Inc. (“California Cultured“). Based in Davis, California, California Cultured uses cell culture technology to produce cocoa products like cocoa powder, chocolate, and cocoa butter with the goal of creating sustainable and ethical chocolate for consumption around the world.

5 Day Chart

Technical Analysis:

The stock looks insanely good, it is BULLISH and I like it! It has been very methodical of late, big run, consolidate, big run consolidate. It appears it’s ready for another big RUN.