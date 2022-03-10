CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC stock price, is it time to sell or rebuy? Exclusive analysis!

CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC stock price is at an all-time high, is it time to sell or rebuy? Famed stock picker, Alexander Goldman has his analysis, take a look below.

Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest breakout stocks and trending stocks!

Delivering Breakout Stock Alerts | 100% FREE Direct to Your Inbox SEND ALERTS

Before we get started, I wanted to introduce myself to you. Hi 🙋‍♂️ I’m Alexander Goldman and I have been successfully trading breakout stocks and trending stocks for two decades now.

I’m now helping traders find breakout stocks. My claim to fame is the expert at finding trending stocks.

What do I mean by big winners?

Stocks that move more than 100% in a month! CTIC Stock Price could?

Does that always happen, NO! But, I’m very good! Take a look at this article I wrote, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE where I shine a spotlight on trending stocks and breakout stocks!

If you want stocks delivered to your inbox, no hassle, no research with this massive community of traders, sign up below. Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis.

CTI BioPharma Corp. Company Information

Company Name: CTI BioPharma Corp.

Ticker: CTIC

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.ctibiopharma.com/

CTI BioPharma Corp. Company Summary:

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. The company was founded by James A. Bianco, Jack W. Singer, and Louis A. Bianco in September 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

CTIC stock price is due to News?

March 2, 2022

Announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the Cowen Annual Healthcare Conference at 1:30 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

CTIC 5 Day Chart

CTIC Stock Price Technical Analysis:

I love the chart, it is bullish and very steady in it’s gains. It is up 163% in three months and that is a little frightening, so I would wait for a pullback then snatch it up. We will keep an eye on this one!

Once again my name is Alex and I’m so glad you took the time to read this far. I would love to have you be apart of our growing family of traders.

I always like giving tid bits of knowledge that I have learned from my mentors, so here goes. As a reminder to all of the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling safe. Simply let it crash to the ground and then, walk over and pick up the money. That is a reference to bounce plays LOL.

I strive to find breakout stock alerts and deliver them before the market finds out. I’m the original OG trend setter of trending stocks! If you want stocks delivered to your inbox, no hassle, no research with this massive community of traders, sign up below.

I sure hope you enjoyed this article, if you would like to receive more exclusive content from me sign up for our newsletter below 👇