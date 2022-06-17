CMRA stock price, is it time to sell or rebuy? Exclusive analysis!

Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock price and chart looks great, is it time to sell or rebuy? Famed stock picker, Alexander Goldman has his analysis, take a look below.

Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest breakout stocks and trending stocks!

Delivering Breakout Stock Alerts | 100% FREE Direct to Your Inbox SEND ALERTS

Before we get started, I wanted to introduce myself to you. Hi 🙋‍♂️ I’m Alexander Goldman and I have been successfully trading breakout stocks and trending stocks for two decades now.

I’m now helping traders find breakout stocks. My claim to fame is the expert at finding trending stocks.

What do I mean by big winners?

Stocks that move more than 100% in a month! CMRA Stock Price could?

Does that always happen, NO! But, I’m very good! Take a look at this article I wrote, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE where I shine a spotlight on trending stocks and breakout stocks!

If you want stocks delivered to your inbox, no hassle, no research with this massive community of traders, sign up below. Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis.

Comera Life Sciences Company Information

Company Name: Comera Life Sciences

Ticker: CMRA

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://comeralifesciences.com/

Comera Life Sciences Company Summary:

OTR Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on July 23, 2020 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

CMRA stock price is due to News?

June 16th

Announced the appointment of Michael Campbell as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He had served as interim Chief Financial Officer since April 13, 2022 and will continue to oversee Comera’s finance operations, including accounting and reporting, corporate tax, treasury and investor relations.

CMRA 5 Day Chart

CMRA Stock Price Technical Analysis:

The chart looks amazing. I like the stock it is bullish and the 5 day chart looks amazing.

Once again my name is Alex and I’m so glad you took the time to read this far. I would love to have you be apart of our growing family of traders.

I always like giving tid bits of knowledge that I have learned from my mentors, so here goes. As a reminder to all of the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling safe. Simply let it crash to the ground and then, walk over and pick up the money. That is a reference to bounce plays LOL.

I strive to find breakout stock alerts and deliver them before the market finds out. I’m the original OG trend setter of trending stocks! If you want stocks delivered to your inbox, no hassle, no research with this massive community of traders, sign up below.

I sure hope you enjoyed this article, if you would like to receive more exclusive content from me sign up for our newsletter below 👇