China Tower (CHWRF) Update

China Tower Corporation Limited is possibly about to breakout.
is a China-based telecommunications tower infrastructure service provider. The Company mainly has three business segments.
China Tower 5 Day Chart
China Tower Corporation 1 Day Chart
China Tower Corporation Limited (CHWRF) is up 10% and has broken out of its low. Keep a careful eye on this one because of the low volume it will be a tough one to get out of cause it is thinly traded.