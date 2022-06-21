CFGX Stock Price is consolidated and ready for a run? URGENT URGENT

Capital Financial Global CFGX Stock Price has been trying to recover since it’s July high of almost $.003.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Capital Financial Global Company Information

Company Name: Capital Financial Global Inc.

Ticker: CFGX

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://capfiglobal.com/

Capital Financial Global Company Summary:

Capital Financial Global, Inc. is a finance company, which provides asset-backed financing and loan advisory services. Its services include life insurance, commercial real estate, and residential real estate backed lending. The company was founded on June 8, 1988 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

CFGX stock price is due to News?

NO NEWS, be aware

CFGX 5 Day Chart

CFGX Stock Price Technical Analysis:

No news, no real financials, I’m very suspect.

There are scalps with nice gains but I’m concerned because of the volatility.