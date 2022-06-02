CBDD Stock Price has consolidated and could be ready for a run? URGENT Update

CBD of Denver CBDD stock price is finally showing some life as it reverses trend. CBDD is up 26% in the last 5 days and I will be evaluating many factors to determine just how hot the stock is.

The official heat level for CBDD is, a 🔥🔥 2 out of 5.

Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 2 out of 5.

Now, let's go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis and how I came up with HOT grade.

CBD of Denver Company Information

Company Name: CBD of Denver Inc.

Ticker: CBDD

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.cbdofdenver.com/

Breakout Stock CBD of Denver Company Summary:

CBD of Denver, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US. Its brands include CBD Social Network, Black Peal CBD, and Rockflowr. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

CBDD stock price is due to News?

May 26, 2022

Announced that mellow has signed an agreement with UK luxury CBD consumer brand OTO to act as their distribution partner in Asia.

Trending Stock CBDD 5 Day Chart

CBDD Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for CBDD is, a 🔥🔥 2 out of 5 . Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 2 out of 5. Here are my takeaways on CBDD and why it is just a 2 out of 5.

The volume, which is basically demand of a stock is sporadic and has a downward pressure on it.

The news, there is significant news cycle circulating around CBDD stock price HERE> “Announced that mellow has signed an agreement with UK luxury CBD consumer brand OTO to act as their distribution partner in Asia.”

The chart, it is bearish and has been that way for a while.

The fundamentals, there is no exciting financial filings associated with this stock.

Marketing efforts, I have found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company which saved it from a 1 out of 5 rating.

