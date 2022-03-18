CA:PLTH Stock Price is consolidated and ready for a run? URGENT Report

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. CA:PLTH Stock Price has been trying to recover since it’s high of almost $10 this time last year. Wondering why this stock is having such a hard time and if it can break the overall trend?

Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest breakout stocks and trending stocks!

Delivering Breakout Stock Alerts | 100% FREE Direct to Your Inbox SEND ALERTS

Before we get started, I wanted to introduce myself to you. Hi 🙋‍♂️ I’m Alexander Goldman and I have been successfully trading breakout stocks and trending stocks for two decades now.

I’m now helping traders find breakout stocks. My claim to fame is the expert at finding trending stocks.

What do I mean by big winners?

Stocks that move more than 100% in a month! CA:PLTH Stock Price could?

Does that always happen, NO! But, I’m very good! Take a look at this article I wrote, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE where I shine a spotlight on trending stocks and breakout stocks!

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

Ticker: CA:PLTH

Exchange: Canadian Stock Exchange

Website: https://www.planet13holdings.com/

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. Company Summary:

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant. The company was founded on April 26, 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

CA:PLTH stock price is due to News?

Mar 17, 2022 (ACCESSWIRE via COMTEX) — LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF)(“Planet 13” or the “Company“),a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, announced the first location of its planned Florida dispensary network located in the town of Orange Park, a thriving suburb of Jacksonville and one of the hottest real estate markets in the US.[1]

CA:PLTH 5 Day Chart

CA:PLTH Stock Price Technical Analysis:

I don’t trust this stock. I believe this is a head fake and it will go down more.

This is Alex, reminding all the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling knife. I strive to find breakout stock alerts and deliver them before the market finds out. I sure hope you enjoyed this article, if you would like to receive more exclusive content from me 👇 sign up for our newsletter below 👇