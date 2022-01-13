We’ve been dealing with Covid-19, it seems like for years and it has impacted almost everyone we know. Some folks have lost income, some have lost the most precious thing, loved ones. Our country is also divided on the basics of this pandemic. However, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel with a surprising,but well known, hero. Marijuana, cannabis, wacky tobacky, whatever you call it is showing clinical research to prevent Covid-19. Cannabis Prevented Covid: what stocks to follow so we can make some money.

Cannabis prevented Covid infection in a study released this week and it has Wall Street in a frenzy! Marijuana stocks have been taking a beating over the last year so this is a much needed clinical research for those cannabis traders.

Cannabis Prevented Covid, now what?

There is an incredible article by Bloomberg, here. As we start looking at the impact of this news, we should start researching Cannabis stocks to see if we can capitalize on this amazing green rush that could take place. Cannabis Prevented Covid: what stocks to follow below.

3 Cannabis Stocks To Watch

1. Ticker Corp Name Exchange: CRBP Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. OTC

Summary: Corbus is committed to connecting innovation to our purpose of improving lives by developing new medicines that target inflammation, fibrosis, metabolism and immuno-oncology, by building upon our underlying expertise in immunology. Corbus’ current pipeline includes small molecules that activate or inhibit the endocannabinoid system and anti-integrin monoclonal antibodies that block activation of TGFβ.

2. Ticker Corp Name Exchange: CGC Canopy Growth Corp NASDAQ

Summary: Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel.

Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany.

3. Ticker Corp Name Exchange: TLRY Tilray Brands NASDAQ

Summary: Tilray, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing.

