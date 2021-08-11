BTCS Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock In News: Are You Excited?

In the past week, the blockchain technology company has seen its stock soar by as much as 33% and such gains are likely to bring it into the attention of many investors over the coming days.

In recent times, blockchain technology has been adopted in a big way by many industries, and hence, there are expectations that the industry is going to eventually grow quite rapidly. As a result, it is no surprise that investors are nowadays increasingly on the hunt for stocks of companies that are engaged in the blockchain technology sector.

One of the companies from the sector to have garnered considerable attention in recent days is BTCS Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCS). In the past week, the blockchain technology company has seen its stock soar by as much as 33% and such gains are likely to bring it into the attention of many investors over the coming days.

This morning the company is in news again after making a key announcement with regards to its operations. BTCS announced this morning that XTZ or Tezos has been added to the blockchain infrastructure operations. It is a significant development for the company and something that is expected to be watched closely by market participants. XTZ is a decentralized blockchain that was established back in 2014 and is primarily meant for decentralized applications as well as smart contracts.

At this point in time, XTZ is the 45th biggest cryptocurrency in the world thanks to its market capitalization of $2.75 billion. It should be noted that at its initial coin offering that was held in 2017, XTZ managed to raise as much as $232 million and at the time it was regarded as one of the biggest offerings.