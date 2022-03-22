Breakout Stock CA:LUR Stock Price is red hot, can it go higher? URGENT REPORT

Labrador Uranium Inc. CA:LUR stock price is up 58% in the last 5 days, but is the run over for this breakout stock? There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s put both our heads together and compare notes on CA:LUR.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!” The imagery is found below.

Found above would be a stock that I consider a 3 out of 5 ranking. Hence, the 3 fires found in the circle. Now, that you are familiar with my ranking system, let’s look at this trending stock a little closer.

The official heat level for CA:LUR is, a 🔥🔥 2 out of 5

Now, let’s go over some information on this breakout stock before we get into the technical analysis. More importantly, how did I come up with the HOT Stock Ranking?

Labrador Uranium Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Labrador Uranium Inc.

Ticker: CA:LUR

Exchange: Canadian Stock Exchange

Website: https://labradoruranium.com/

Breakout Stock Labrador Uranium Company Summary:

Labrador Uranium Inc. is a engaged in the exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador. The Company has signed definitive agreements to acquire mineral properties covering a significant portion of the prolific Central Mineral Belt (CMB) in Labrador, Canada, including the Moran Lake Uranium Project that hosts significant historical uranium resources.

The CMB project area surrounds several known uranium prospects, including adjacent land to the historic Michelin Uranium deposit and has had substantial past exploration work completed.

CA:LUR stock price is due to News?

Mar 18, 2022 (Newsfile Corp via COMTEX) — Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 18, 2022) – Labrador Uranium (CSE: LUR) – The uranium exploration and development company are now listed on the CSE under the symbol LUR.

Trending Stock CA:LUR 5 Day Chart

CA:LUR Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The volume, which is basically demand of a stock is solid since the IPO.

The news, there is no significant news cycle circulating around CA:LUR stock price.

The chart, it is bullish and has been that way since the IPO.

The fundamentals, there is no exciting financial filings associated with this stock, but it is a young one.

Marketing efforts, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company.

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

