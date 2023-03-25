Breaking News: Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP) Skyrocketed almost 30% This Week!

There are so many good press releases being issued by COEP that is difficult to identify the one that is driving the incredible growth of COEP in this bearish market.

It could be, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) announces a blockbuster collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh.

Possibly it is, COEP was recognized in research detailing advances in modulating chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell activity for improved safety, efficacy, and flexibility.

Either way, the news is out about the major moves that COEP is making!

A little bit bout us, Small Cap Exclusive has built a reputation of uncovering stocks with massive upside potential.

Our research reports have uncovered some of the largest breakout stock alerts year after year.

We stand by our alerts, our 2023 alert tracker providing transparency. Click Here

Small Cap Exclusive’s much anticipated research report on Mainz Biomed is found below.

3 Catalysts That Could Ignite a Massive Bullish Run for Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP)

#1 Press Releases

#2 The Chart

#3 Innovative Cell Therapy

Before we go over the top 3 reasons, let’s get acquainted with Coeptis Therapeutics.

Company Name: Coeptis Therapeutics

Ticker: COEP

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://coeptis.investorroom.com/index.php?s=45

Coeptics Therapeutics Company Summary:

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively “Coeptis”), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes.

Small Cap Exclusive has built a reputation of uncovering stocks with massive upside potential, concentrating on Therapeutics, we have uncovered a diamond in the rough on COEP.

Our research reports have uncovered some of the largest breakout stock alerts year after year and we think COEP might be the next massive breakout alert.

So put us to the test and put COEP on your watchlist now.

3 Catalysts That Could Ignite a Massive Bullish Run for Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP)

#1 Press Releases

#2 The Chart

#3 Innovative Cell Therapy

March 21, 2023

/PRNewswire/ — Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) (“Coeptis” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, announced that its SNAP-CAR technology was highlighted in a peer-reviewed article published in the Journal of Translational Medicine. SNAP-CAR is a multi-antigen chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) technology that can be adapted to different cancer indications, including hematologic and solid tumors.

The article titled, “Tuning CARs: recent advances in modulating chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell activity for improved safety, efficacy, and flexibility,” discusses a variety of efforts and cross field collaborations striving to balance anti-tumor activity of next-generation cell therapies that also minimize harmful side effects associated with CAR-T. The article describes SNAP-CAR as an “up-and-coming” technology that covalently links therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to universal CAR receptors, with demonstrated function in vitro and in vivo, and represents a “powerful concept for overcoming suboptimal CAR functions due to the lower affinity of soluble adaptors to universal CAR receptors.”

Press Release

Synopsis: Having scientific journals citing a companies work with cross field collaborations striving to balance anti-tumor activity of next-generation cell therapies that also minimize harmful side effects associated with CAR-T is a hug leap forward for COEP.

The market seems to be reacting favorably and we expect continued press releases based on the news cycle.

Feb. 7, 2023

/PRNewswire/ — Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) (“Coeptis” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, announced the Company has retained Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC (“ShareIntel”) for a 12-month, full-service agreement to review the trading patterns of the Company’s common stock; monitor, identify and reconcile discrepancies; and target illegal short selling activities.

ShareIntel gathers and analyzes shareholder trading data through its DRIL-DownTM process, a technology platform that examines equity flows and reveals suspicious, aberrant, and/or unusual trading activity. The tool aims to help management to identify, interpret and communicate shareholder and broker-dealer movement to the market.

Press Releases

Synopsis: This release doesn’t seem to be exciting at first glance but if you read between the lines it is showing a proactive investor awareness presence.



Coeptis Therapeutics Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to Advance SNAP-CAR Development Program

Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) (“Coeptis” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, today announced a sponsored research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to advance pre-clinical development of SNAP-CAR T cells targeting HER2 as well as identify opportunities to expand the applicability of SNAP-CAR in oncology. SNAP-CAR, which Coeptis licensed from the University of Pittsburgh, is a multi-antigen chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) technology that can be adapted to different cancer indications, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Under the terms of the sponsor research agreement, the University of Pittsburgh will conduct pre-clinical research on the SNAP-CAR technology necessary to enable the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for clinical trials involving SNAP-CAR T cells targeting HER2-positive cancers. Specifically, researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, led by principal investigator, Jason Lohmueller, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Surgery and Immunology in the Division of Surgical Oncology Research, and Alexander Deiters, Ph.D., Professor of Chemistry, will work in coordination with Coeptis’ CRO partner, IQVIA, to develop a treatment strategy for ovarian cancer (or other solid tumors) in animals and identify a lead candidate for first-in-human clinical development. HER2 is a tumor-associated antigen (TAA) that is overexpressed in approximately 28%1 of ovarian cancer tissues and 25% of patients with breast cancer2.

Press Release

Synopsis: This is very exciting and shows the validity in regards to their efforts with pre-clinical development of SNAP-CAR T cells targeting HER2 as well as identify opportunities to expand the applicability of SNAP-CAR in oncology.

Coeptis Therapeutics Announces Intent to Acquire TLR5 Agonist Platform, Including Clinical-Stage Asset Entolimod, from Statera Biopharma

April 13, 2022

/PRNewswire/ — Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC PINK: COEP), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, today announced that the Company has entered into a strategic agreement with Statera Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAB) that gives Coeptis the right to acquire Statera’s toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist platform, including entolimod, a clinical-stage product currently being developed as a treatment for acute radiation syndrome. The consummation of the transaction is contingent upon negotiation of a definitive agreement and satisfaction of a number of closing conditions, including a financing contingency. Coeptis and Statera have agreed to an exclusivity period through the date that is 30 days following the date on which the first draft of the definitive agreement is available to review by both parties.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Coeptis will agree to pay Statera Biopharma six million USD ($6,000,000) and revenue-based milestone payments to be defined in the definitive agreement in exchange for a defined set of purchased assets that include Statera’s rights to any product containing entolimod as an active ingredient and all other related TLR5 agonists, related intellectual property, contract rights, inventory and data related to such products.

Press Release

Synopsis: On a scale from 1-10, this is a solid 8: acquisition of Statera’s toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist platform, including entolimod, a clinical-stage product currently being developed as a treatment for acute radiation syndrome.

COEP just had a massive breakout with all of the incredible news mentioned above.

The PPS of $1.55 was a major resistance point and this week COEP just skyrocketed past it but more importantly has consolidated way above that creating a very nice new support level.

The above screen shot appears to have broken out of the retrace and consolidation period.

The chart overall seems very bullish and may be ready for another explosive run.

Coeptis Pharmaceuticals entered into co-development agreements with VyGen-Bio, led by its team of leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet (KI) based in Stockholm, Sweden, to jointly develop novel natural killer cell-based therapeutics and related diagnostics with an initial focus on the urgent need to improve treatments for cancers that over-express the CD38 protein (CD38+).

Coeptis is collaborating with researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and contracted a prominent Clinical Research Organization (CRO) to begin developing the SNAP-CAR T cell therapy with the goal to pursue clinical trials. Coeptis has been assigned the worldwide development and commercialization rights to the licensed technology in the field of human treatment of cancer with antibody or antibody fragments using SNAP-CAR T cell technology.

and contracted a prominent Clinical Research Organization (CRO) to begin developing the SNAP-CAR T cell therapy with the goal to pursue clinical trials. Coeptis has been assigned the worldwide development and commercialization rights to the licensed technology in the field of human treatment of cancer with antibody or antibody fragments using SNAP-CAR T cell technology. VyGen-Bio is a discovery-stage, cell-based immunotherapy company focused on the development of transformational technology platforms: GEAR-NK, modified natural killer cell-based therapeutics (NK cells), optimized to be co-administered with targeted antibodies; and, GEAR Diagnostic, a companion diagnostic being developed to select patient populations most likely to benefit from targeted antibody therapies.

is a discovery-stage, cell-based immunotherapy company focused on the development of transformational technology platforms: GEAR-NK, modified natural killer cell-based therapeutics (NK cells), optimized to be co-administered with targeted antibodies; and, GEAR Diagnostic, a companion diagnostic being developed to select patient populations most likely to benefit from targeted antibody therapies. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida on the campus of the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, VyGen-Bio is a majority-owned subsidiary of Vycellix, Inc. VyGen-Bio’s platforms were discovered by scientists at Karolinska Institutet (KI), Stockholm, Sweden that collaborate with VyGen-Bio. Additionally, VyGen-Bio is a member-partner in “NextGenNK”, an international Competence Center for the development of next-generation NK cell-based cancer immunotherapies based at KI and funded by Sweden’s innovations agency, Vinnova. KI is globally recognized for its Nobel Assembly, which awards the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Let’s review

3 Catalysts That Could Ignite a Massive Bullish Run for Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP)

#1 Press Releases

#2 The Chart

#3 Innovative Cell Therapy

Condensed Disclaimer

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC, which is a US based corporation & has not been compensated for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. We own ZERO shares in COEP.