BOOM Stock Price has recovered, can it go higher? HOT OR NOT?

DMC Global Company Information

Company Name: DMC Global Inc.

Ticker: BOOM

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.dmcglobal.com/

DMC Global Company Summary:

DMC Global, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, and distributes products utilized by the global oil and gas industry principally for the perforation of oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

BOOM stock price is due to News?

May 5th

First quarter sales were $138.7 million

Excluding the acquisition of Arcadia, first quarter sales were $70.7 million, down 2% sequentially and up 27% versus Q1 2021

First quarter gross margin improved to 27% from 18% in Q4 2021 and 23% in Q1 2021

First quarter net loss attributable to DMC was $3.3 million

Trending Stock BOOM 5 Day Chart

BOOM Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

BOOM Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at a reduction of 33% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

BOOM Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

BOOM News Cycle

The news, there is significant news in regards to the financial progress the company has seen.

BOOM Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “269% growth”!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

BOOM Awareness

