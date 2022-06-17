BLUE Stock Price has consolidated and could be ready for a run? Hot REPORT

Bluebird Bio Inc. BLUE stock price is finally showing some life as it reverses trend. BLUE is up 17% in the last month and I will be evaluating many factors to determine just how hot the stock is.

The official heat level for BLUE is, a 🔥🔥 2 out of 5.

Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 2 out of 5. There is some shocking takeaways from this article that you must read if you are interested in BLUE.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis and how I came up with HOT grade.

Bluebird Bio Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Bluebird Bio Inc.

Ticker: BLUE

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.bluebirdbio.com/

Breakout Stock Bluebird Bio Company Summary:

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, MA.

BLUE stock price is due to News?

June 10th

Announced the outcome of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) discussion of elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel) for the treatment of early active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in patients less than 18 years of age who do not have an available and willing human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched sibling hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) donor.

Trending Stock BLUE 5 Day Chart

BLUE Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 2 out of 5. Here are my takeaways on SMCE and why it is just a 2 out of 5.

The volume, which is basically demand of a stock is sporadic and has a downward pressure on it.

The news, there is no significant news cycle circulating around BLUE stock price.

The chart, it is bearish and has been that way for a while.

The fundamentals, there is no exciting financial filings associated with this stock.

Marketing efforts, I have found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company which saved it from a 1 out of 5 rating.

