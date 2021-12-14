Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI Patent allowed!

Company Name: Biofrontera Inc.

Ticker: (BFRI)

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: www.biofrontera-us.com

Company Summary:

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Why did it go up over 100%?

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for Biofrontera Pharma GmbH’s U.S. patent number 17/215,785 (‘785 patent), titled “Illumination device for photodynamic therapy, method for treating a skin disease and method for operating an illumination device,” which protects a number of innovations relating to the RhodoLED XL lamp.

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that the first subject has been enrolled in the Phase 2b study performed by Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Ameluz® in combination with the red-light lamp BF-RhodoLED® for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne with photodynamic therapy (Ameluz®-PDT).

5 Day Chart Technical Analysis

I like the stock! Great news and the 5 day is bullish and has solid news with a patent being accepted and a phase 2b clinical trial being announced.

1 Day Chart Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis:

I like the stock only IF the bearish trend continues in the morning, stay AWAY until there is consolidation and a double confirmation of a bullish move.