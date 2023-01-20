Best Stocks of 2023 Best NASDAQ Stocks, delivered to YOU

Delivering the best NASDAQ stocks of 2023 yielding on average double digit gains.

Small Cap Exclusive’s Best NASDAQ Stocks of 2023:

Best Stock of 2023 Stock Avalon GloboCare Corp. ALBT

Ticker: ALBT

Corp Name: Avalon GloboCare Corp

Date Of Alert: January 8th

Alert Price: $4.01

Date Of High: January 9th

High After Alert: $4.47

Gain/Loss: Gain of 11%

Best Stock of 2023 Stock Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMND

Ticker: CMND

Corp Name: Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Date Of Alert: January 4th

Alert Price: $3.26

Date Of High: January 9th

High After Alert: $5.10

Gain/Loss: Gain of 56%

The alert: https://smallcapexclusive.com/clearmind-medicine-inc-nasdaq-cmnd-is-disrupting-the-pharmaceutical-industry-with-a-revolutionary-treatment/

Best NASDAQ Stock Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL)

Ticker: KAVL

Corp Name: Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc.

Date Of Alert: December 6th

Alert Price: $.98

Date Of High: December 8th

High After Alert: $1.10

Gain/Loss: Gain of 11%

Best NASDAQ Stock LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH)

Ticker: KAVL

Corp Name: Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc.

Date Of Alert: November 30th

Alert Price: $1.40

Date Of High: January 11th

High After Alert: $1.80

Gain/Loss: Gain of 28%

Our commitment to delivering the best stocks of 2023:

How do we deliver the best stocks of 2023?

Fast & Actionable Alert Delivery

As soon as a potential trade presents itself, our team works to send out the trade alert quickly, delivering high quality alerts for traders and investors.

Unlock Your Best Trading Potential

The best NASDAQ Stocks are more accessible than ever before. Get started with just a smart phone in your hand, use the tools we provide to enhance your trading level.

Top Picks From Curated Watchlists

We spend our time scanning the market and analyzing our watchlists looking for the best trade ideas to alert our members. Our team does this so you don’t have to!

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by JBN PARTNERS LLC, which is a US based corporation has been compensated $5,000 by Life water Media on Jan 9 for ALBT, $5,000 from Life Water Media for profiling CMND, KAVL on Dec 6 paid $8,000 by Awareness Consulting. LUXH – Nov 30 – not compensated. We own ZERO shares in any above mentioned stock.

We are paid advertisers, also known as stock touts or stock promoters, who disseminate favorable information (this “Article”) about publicly traded companies (the “Profiled Issuers”).

We publish the Information on our website, smallcapexclusive.com and in newsletters, text message alerts, audio services, live interviews, featured “research” reports, on message boards and in email communications for specific time periods that are agreed upon between us and the Profiled Issuer and / or third party paying us. Our publication of the Information is known as a “Campaign”. This information may be sent to potential investors at different times that are minutes, hours, days or even weeks apart. Typically, the trading volume and price of a Profiled Issuer’s securities increases after the information is provided to the first group of investors. Therefore, the later an investor receives the Information, the more likely it is that he will suffer trading losses if they purchase the securities of a Profiled Issuer late in a Campaign.