Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ: ALBT) Could Offer 50%+++ Gains on Monday 7/24

Let’s review the basics before I jump in the 3 catalysts that could make ALBT the best trade of 2023 but let’s go over the . Avalon GloboCare Company SummaryCompany Name: Avalon GloboCare Corp.Ticker: ALBTExchange: NASDAQWebsite: www.avalon-globocare.comAvalon GloboCare Company Summary: Avalon is a clinical-stage, vertically integrated, leading “CellTech” bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative immune effector cell therapy, exosome technology, as well related diagnostics and therapeutics. The Company also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients’ growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, the Company is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and other related vaccine and therapeutics.

Their core focus, at the moment, is their 3rd Generation CAR-T therapy that can potentially be useful in the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases along with their FLASH-CAR technology and stem cell derived Exosome technology called ACTEX. ACTEX can be used to treat a wide variety of conditions, from neurodegenerative disorders to immune health, orthopedic applications, wound management, and even weight management. The “QTY Code” Breakthrough Technology Avalon recently announced a new research study applying artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced protein design “QTY Code” technology. The method is expected to accelerate the development of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies to treat cancer.

The research demonstrates a novel method for quickly predicting the design of so-called “water-loving” or hydrophilic variant structures of the 14 glucose transport membrane proteins in cells, which allows researchers to study the proteins more easily in water. Glucose transport membrane proteins are deregulated in many tumor types and are a potentially important target for cancer therapy. The “QTY Code” breakthrough technology, developed by Avalon and the laboratory of Dr. Shuguang Zhang, Ph.D. MIT’s Media Lab in Boston, MA, is a protein-design platform that can turn water-insoluble transmembrane receptor proteins into water-soluble proteins, enabling their use in many clinical applications, including drug development.

A team of scientists led by Dr. Zhang applied the QTY code to the 14 glucose transport membrane proteins that transport sugar to cells. They used Google’s AlphaFold2, a DeepMind AI program, which can accurately and quickly predict how proteins fold. Dr. Zhang and his team used the QTY code with the open-source AlphaFold2 to predict the structures of these proteins in both their natural hydrophobic shapes and their QTY-code altered water-soluble shapes. Click here for more QTY code info.

Avalon Files To Protect “IP” Recently, Avalon jointly filed 16 patent applications, and co-invented with key strategic partners, including a top-5 U.S. university, a leading education and research center in Europe, as well as a premier multi-national developer of cellular therapies in the field of oncology. Patents were filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), and under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) covering 36 countries. The new intellectual property covers three core patent families: Engineering and bio-manufacturing of novel CAR T-cells related to the mRNA-based Flash-CARTM cellular therapy platform. This technology has been applied to Avalon’s AVA-011 CAR-T cell therapy candidate, which is currently at the process development stage to generate cGMP-grade CAR-T cells for upcoming first-in-human clinical trials. Soluble, antibody-like cytokine/chemokine decoy receptors derived from the QTY protein design, with potential applications including mitigation of the “cytokine storm” associated with CV-19 and cellular immunotherapy delivery, as well as broadening the range of therapeutic targets addressable by CAR T-cell therapies.

Novel S-layer coated emulsome technology (SLET)-derived fusion proteins intended for mucosal vaccine development, which are designed to trigger robust protective immune responses at the predominant sites of pathogen infection. The SLET platform provides a “molecular GPS system” to guide the trafficking and delivery of a payload to a targeted destination in the body. Find more patent info here.—– And right now, multiple potential catalysts could once again fuel a vertical chart move in the near term for ALBT. They are:Let’s look at the top 3 catalysts that could send ALBT skyrocketing for a 5th time in 6 months!

Top 3 Catalysts:#1 #1 Under Valued and Under The Radar#2 The Press Is Incredible#3 A Major Breakthrough with Their Fusion Gene Map Technology

#1 Under Valued and Under The Radar

Can you imagine that this kind of news is going unoticed? ALBT filed 16 patent applications, co-invented with key strategic partners, including a top-5 U.S. university, a leading education and research center in Europe, as well as a premier multi-national developer of cellular therapies in the field of oncology, and this issuance further enhances our position as a leader in immuno-oncology and cellular medicines.”That is headline news and we pride ourselves here at Small Cap Exclusive to bring you the diamonds in the rough. That is why we have numerous 1,000%+++ alerts every year, for over 6 years!Read the full press release below, it is truly captivating!FREEHOLD, N.J.,

Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a leading global developer of innovative cell-based technologies and therapeutics and laboratory testing provider, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,555,060, titled “QTY Fc Fusion Water Soluble Receptor Proteins.” The issued claims cover the composition of matter and methodology for multiple novel QTY-code modified cytokine and chemokine protein receptor molecules. The patent was jointly filed with Dr. Shuguang Zhang of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Read the full article.

#2 The Press Is Incredible

April 27, 2023

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of innovative cell-based technology, cellular therapy and precision diagnostics, today reported financial results for Laboratory Services MSO, LLC (“LSM”) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. In February 2023, Avalon acquired a 40% interest in LSM, a premier clinical diagnostics and reference laboratory.LSM 2022 Financial HighlightsRevenue was $14.7 millionGross profit was $8.1 millionTotal operating expense was $2.4 millionNet income was $6.3 millionFeb. 13, 2023Avalon GloboCare Announces Closing of Strategic Investment in Laboratory Services MSO, a Leading Clinical Diagnostics and Reference Laboratory CompanyPress Release

Feb. 2, 2023

Avalon GloboCare Partnerships, Completed Capital Raise, And Robust IP Portfolio Expose An Attractive Value PropositionPress Release

Jan. 31, 2023

With Multiple Shots On Revenue-Generating Goals, Avalon GloboCare Positions For A Breakout 2023Press Release

#3 A Major Breakthrough with Their Fusion Gene Map TechnologyEnabling the Development and Commercialization of Companion Diagnostics and Novel Therapeutic Targets for Leukemia PatientsFREEHOLD, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a leading global developer of innovative cell-based technologies and therapeutics and laboratory testing provider, today announced that it has deployed a breakthrough fusion gene map technology to be used for the goal of developing companion diagnostic kits and devices to enhance personalized clinical management of leukemia patients.

In collaboration with the Lu Daopei Institute of Hematology, a fusion gene map database from over 1,000 patients with leukemia was established and the results were previously published in the Blood Cancer Journal. Fusion genes are important genetic abnormalities in leukemia. Using advanced gene sequencing technology, called “Whole Transcriptome Sequencing” (WTS), multiple previously unknown fusion genes were identified which may potentially establish novel diagnosis and therapeutic targets.“Fusion genes are crucial in the diagnosis and treatment of leukemia. All well-known fusion genes are founder variations and constitute critical causative factors and can serve as key indicators of disease diagnosis,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “Read the full article.

Top 3 Catalysts:#1 Under Valued and Under The Radar#2 The Press Is Incredible#3 A Major Breakthrough with Their Fusion Gene Map Technology

Remember, ALBT has been so consistent, you could set your watch to the movement! Averaging 40% gains for our traders and you can see from the chart below, it could be ready again!DisclaimerSmall Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by JBN PARTNERS LLC, which is a US based corporation has been compensated up to $8,000 from Life Water Media for profiling ALBT. We own ZERO shares in ALBT.Full Disclaimer