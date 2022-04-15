AUGG Stock Price is up 61%, can it go higher? WOW, Incredible Report!

Augusta Gold AUGG stock price is up 61% in the last 5 days & volume is up 725%, but is it over for this breakout stock?

The official heat level for AUGG is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

Augusta Gold Company Information

Company Name: Augusta Gold Inc.

Ticker: AUGG

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.retirementinvestments.com/augusta-precious-metals/?msclkid=afdcb3357aa31f8a085dd16c92d7eae7

Augusta Gold Company Summary:

Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in Bullfrog Gold project. The company was founded by Andrea Schlectman on July 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AUGG stock price is due to News?

March 10, 2022

Announced the results of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (the “MRE”) for its Bullfrog Gold Project located in Nevada, USA.

Highlights

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 1,209,290 ounces of gold (94% oxide)

Inferred Mineral Resources of 257,900 ounces of gold (91% oxide)

Studies necessary to de-risk the project and advance the permitting are in progress

Trending Stock AUGG 5 Day Chart

AUGG Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

AUGG Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 720% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

AUGG Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

AUGG News Cycle

The news, there is significant news, “Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 1,209,290 ounces of gold (94% oxide)”

AUGG Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is nothing exciting here.

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

AUGG Awareness

Marketing efforts "Awareness Campaigns", I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 3 out of 4.

