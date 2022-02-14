ATRWF Stock price is changing because of critical factors, full report inside.

ATRWF Stock price has been trending upward, and is considered a trending stock with large volume and a 48% change in PPS in 5 days. Wondering why this stock is a breakout stock, take a look below. Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 sign up for our newsletter below. 👇

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Company Information

Company Name: Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.

Ticker: ATRWF

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.arr.energy/

Agrify Inc. Company Summary:

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties directly from project originators, developers, operators, and third-party holders of existing royalties. It holds royalty investments related to a portfolio of more than 1,500 megawatts of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Nebraska, and Illinois, as well as a producing hydro-electric and solar energy royalty. The company was founded on November 13, 2018 and is headquartered in St John’s, Canada.

News

Dec. 31, 2021

Reports that Apex Clean Energy (“Apex”) has exercised a change of control-based option to redeem the remaining residual royalty financing provided by its joint venture subsidiary Great Bay Renewables (“Great Bay”). The option exercise follows the recently announced sale of a majority interest in Apex. Great Bay will retain the previously disclosed three royalties it has earned to date under the Apex investment agreement.

AGFY 5 Day Chart

Technical Analysis:

ATRWF Stock price is rising because of a group of investors who are very interested in the success of this stock. We can not confirm with 100% certainty but our sources have stated, “there is a group of successful investors who are very interested in the stock”

The chart backs up this rumor with it’s steady increase in volume and PPS. The chart is completely stable and bullish. I like this stock a lot.

