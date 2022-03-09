AST SpaceMobile ASTS stock price, is it time to sell or rebuy? Exclusive analysis!

DirecAST SpaceMobile ASTS stock price is half of it’s all-time high, has it officially reversed trend? Famed stock picker, Alexander Goldman has his analysis, take a look below.

Stocks that move more than 100% in a month!

Trending Stock AST SpaceMobile Inc. Company Information

Company Name: AST SpaceMobile Inc.

Ticker: ASTS

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://ast-science.com/

Breakout Stock AST SpaceMobile Inc. Company Summary:

AST Spacemobile, Inc. engages in the building global broadband cellular network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. The company’s team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The company was founded on May 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

ASTS stock price is due to News?

March 9th 2022

Announced it has signed a multi-launch agreement with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SpaceX”). In addition to the planned summer launch of the BlueWalker 3 test satellite (BW3), the agreement covers the launch of the first BlueBird satellite and provides a framework for future launches.

This is huge news, SPaceX is a globally recognized space exploration company!

ASTS 5 Day Chart

Trending Stock ASTS Stock Price Technical Analysis:

An a agreement with SpaceX, say what! This is big news and I like the stock! It is a trending stock!

Caveat, I feel like it is over bought today so I would wait for a pull back and consolidation before I would purchase!

I always like giving tid bits of knowledge that I have learned from my mentors, so here goes. As a reminder to all of the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling safe. Simply let it crash to the ground and then, walk over and pick up the money. That is a reference to bounce plays LOL.

For instance, trending stock ASTS should pullback very soon, don’t try to catch it at the “perfect” moment and get caught in the fall. Simply wait until it “crashes” to the ground, meaning, a confirmed bottom and reversal. Then you buy it, if you want.

