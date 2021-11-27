ASDN (OTCMKTS – ASDN) Could Be The Next Rivian or Tesla – Our Analysts Think So

Astro Aerospace (OTCMKTS-ASDN) is the developer of the world’s most advanced, autonomous, short haul, eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aerial vehicles.

In lay terms, Astro Aerospace (OTCMKTS-ASDN) is the leader and pioneer in the eVTOL space! What is an eVTOL? It stands for Electrical Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft. ASDN was the first and only publicly traded company to fly, manned or unmanned, eVTOL. The future is here!

Their mission is to make self-flying unmanned and manned vehicles available to anyone, at anytime, from anywhere, and to turn this new and exciting aircraft into a mainstream mode of transportation.

ASDN’s product:

ALTA: The ALTA LaFRa (Low-altitude Fast Response aircraft) is the newest pod concept to join Astro’s ALTA fleet of Pods and will target search and rescue as well as ambulance/medical applications.

ELROY: The Elroy eliminates the need for gearboxes, water-cooling systems, or aerodynamic steering flaps outfitted with fiber optic technology; Their drones process data, ultimately reducing overall aircraft weight and magnetic interference. Their custom-designed Touch Flight Control, you’ll be up in the air within just minutes.

Allow us to introduce Astro Aerospace

Similar to Tesla, Astro Aerospace is no stranger to absolutely mind-boggling gains amidst favorable news. In 2021, the Stock had gains of over 1900% and we believe the stock could be positioned for an even more explosive run than last time. Even more exciting is that it operates in an industry projected to be worth $74 billion! Can it get better? Yes! It is the first publicly traded company to design an eVTOL that successfully completed an unmanned and manned flight. Top it all off with this, it flies with electric engines that are environmentally friendly and you have the possibility of Tesla-like success!

Let’s outline the top FOUR reasons why you should be looking at Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS-ASDN) today!

#1 – In 2018, after Astro was the first publicly traded company to fly unmanned and manned eVTOL, their stock price shot up 8000%! In January of this year, six short months ago, it recorded 200% gains. This stock has a history of massive gains and with pre-sales for Alta beginning soon, the sky is the limit! When is the next big RUN?

#2 – Massive investments into the eVTOL industry by giants such as Toyota, Uber and Baillie Gifford, the second largest investor in Tesla, speaks volumes to the possible profits in this estimated $74 Billion emerging market!

#3 – Astro Aerospace’s development of Alta could truly revolutionize the industry. Imagine a private citizen having the ability to transport grain on his 1,000 acre ranch with an eVTOL aircraft, removing the pod upon landing to add the passenger cockpit and flying passengers back to the other side of the ranch. That is the functionality that is setting Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS-ASDN) apart from all other companies.

#4 – Astro Aerospace’s development of Alta could truly revolutionize the industry and grab a huge market share on this $8.5 Billion. There is a massive buzz around this industry and we are excited with all of the traction and amazing news coming out of this sector.

Reason #1 This stock is like a greyhound, it likes to run, in fact TWO 1,000%++ gains over the last three years.

Take a look at these two explosive RUNS!

2018 Run – skyrocketing to over 1,000% gains!

2018 run – a 1,000 % gain! That is like you investing $10,000 and cashing out at $100,000! This stock is like a greyhound, it likes to run!

2021 Run – skyrocketing to over 3,000% gains!

2021 run – Sure, the Stock had LIFE-CHANGING gains, shooting from $.05 to $6.25 over the last year after Astro Aerospace announced one of the world’s first manned and unmanned flights in an eVTOL aircraft named Elroy. More importantly, it is still almost 2,000% up from the low.

View this amazing day in history here.

We like things that come in THREEs! Could it be a 5,000% growth year?!?!

The chart has consolidated and is looking like it is about to take off!

2018 = 1,000%+ GAINS

2021 = 3,000%+ GAINS

2022 = ?????%+ GAINS (See the TREND!!) could it be 5,000%?

Reason #2

$74 billion dollar industry, let us repeat, it’s a 74 BILLION Dollar a year industry! More importantly, some very heavy hitters are quietly investing millions of dollars!

If you don’t think flying cars are a viable mode of transportation in the near future, check out who is investing in this industry:

RTTNews announced in January, “Toyota Motor Corp. has invested $394 million in U.S. electric air-taxi startup.”

Baillie Gifford, the second biggest investor in Tesla, invested $35 million in a start-up eVTOL company according to The Verge. Gifford has a history of investing in innovative, ground floor opportunities. Are you interested in why giants like Toyota and Baillie Gifford are investing astronomical amounts of money in start up companies in this industry?

According to the article, The Future of Vertical Mobility by Porsche Consulting. “Vertical mobility offers mankind a serious shot at turning the dream of flying into a reality for everyone, and inspection, goods, and passenger services have the potential to become a global market worth $74 billion by 2035.”

Bloomberg reports that Mudrick Capital Management is, “sinking $200 million into a British startup called Vertical Aerospace that aims to build flying taxis, essentially has no revenue yet and is trying to go public via a SPAC”

Jason Mudrick said in a statement issued by the companies at the end of October. “With this investment, the company now has the proper capitalization to bring electric flight into commercial operation by the middle of this decade,”

Click HERE for the entire article.

Reason #3

Astro Aerospace is defining the future of urban transportation by making safe, affordable and user-friendly autonomous manned and unmanned aircraft available to anyone, anytime, anywhere. Astro Aerospace is one of the first companies to revolutionize and successfully fly an eVTOL in an explosive industry to be valued over $74 billion dollars.

Alta Platform with no POD.

The New ALTA platform includes their proprietary foldable patent pending “Air Frame” design with compact size and nimble maneuverability, which flies solo and connects to a series of designed “Pods” enabling Astro’s modular system to perform in multi-use applications,

such as passenger, cargo, agricultural, med-evac, rescue, military and many others.

Alta Cockpit4, passenger POD

What truly sets Astro Aerospace apart from all other competitors is twofold:

Pod Technology The timeline to enter the market.

Astro Aerospace development of Alta’s pod technology allows the user to switch from cargo mode to passenger mode. This allows private citizens the ability to use their property, without certificates from the government, to operate Alta. This strategic decision affords Astro Aerospace the competitive advantage by entering the market before any other competitor could. Most competitors are scheduled for sales to begin in 2025, while Astra Aerospace is offering pre-sales in 2021. Lilium is one of Astro Aerospace biggest competitors and they are quoted as ready to enter the market in 2025, three years after Astro. “Lilium says it remains “on track” to launch passenger operations in several locations around the world by 2025” according to Verge.

Moreover, Alta is not built just for civilians. Alta’s pod technology is perfect for Military, enterprises such as Uber or Lyft, cargo transport, and search and rescue missions.

“The Air Force may spend hundreds of millions on development and procurement of electrical vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft before 2025”, according to officials behind Agility Prime.

In this competitive industry it is imperative to capture and enter the market before your competitors. Astro Aerospace has positioned themselves to control the market for three years before any competitor. That is competitive advantage at its greatest!

Astro Aerospace’s expert engineers, with over 50 years experience, have created a superior eVTOL with following features:

Proprietary avionics software that emphasize functionality & safety.

A luxurious cockpit with 2-4 person capacity

An incredible 500 lbs maximum payload

Clocking in at a top speed of 45 mph

A carbon fiber shell with 16 environmentally friendly electric engines

Touchscreen avionics allows the pilot to seamlessly switch between autonomous and manual modes

Fiber optic technology & Remote telemetry technology

REASON # 4 The Buzz around this industry is unbelievable!

30 Billion in 8 years – Huge Market in this infant sector

The global market for eVTOL aircraft is estimated to be USD 8.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 30.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. HERE

Single Person Air Taxi – Zeva Zero

Zeva Zero is a large carbon-fiber disc, roughly 8 ft (2.4 m) in diameter and weighing 700 lb (317 kg) gross, with a person-sized cavity in the middle of it and a clear section allowing you to see out. There are two propulsion nascelles on the front, and two on the back, and each of them has two electric props mounted coaxially. Click HERE

Huge announcements – Another Flying Vehicle

AIR, the Israeli company behind a recently unveiled AIR ONE personal eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) for the consumer market, is attempting to redefine the notion of personal mobility through an exploration of the area between the automotive and aerospace sectors. HERE

Let’s review the top FOUR reasons why you should be looking at Astro Aerospace Ltd OTCMKTS: ASDN today!

#1 – In 2018, after Astro was the first publicly traded company to fly unmanned and manned eVTOL, their stock price shot up 8000%! In January of this year, six short months ago, it recorded 200% gains. This stock has a history of massive gains and with pre-sales for Alta beginning soon, the sky is the limit! When is the next big RUN?

#2 – Massive investments into the eVTOL industry by giants such as Toyota, Uber and Baillie Gifford, the second largest investor in Tesla, speaks volumes to the possible profits in this estimated $74 Billion emerging market!

#3 – Astro Aerospace’s development of Alta could truly revolutionize the industry. Imagine a private citizen having the ability to transport grain on his 1,000 acre ranch with an eVTOL aircraft, removing the pod upon landing to add the passenger cockpit and flying passengers back to the other side of the ranch. That is the functionality that is setting Astro Aerospace Ltd OTCMKTS: ASDN apart from all other companies.

#4 – Astro Aerospace’s development of Alta could truly revolutionize the industry and grab a huge market share on this $8.5 Billion. There is a massive buzz around this industry and we are excited with all of the traction and amazing news coming out of this sector.

We are very excited about Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS-ASDN) and its ability to run like a greyhound!