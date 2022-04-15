AMLH Stock Price is so consistent, can it go higher? BIG News

American Leisure Holdings AMLH stock price is up 6% in the last 5 days & volume is up 631%, but is it over for this breakout stock?

There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s collaborate on AMLH and compare notes.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for AMLH, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for AMLH is, a 🔥 1 out of 4

American Leisure Holdings Company Information

Company Name: American Leisure Holdings Inc.

Ticker: AMLH

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/amlh

American Leisure Holdings Company Summary:

American Leisure Holdings, Inc. engages in the investments in the energy market. The company was founded on June 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

AMLH stock price is due to News?

April 14, 2022 / Chief Executive Officer of American Leisure Holdings (OTC PINK:AMLH), Adrian Patasar, has successfully negotiated terms to acquire a majority stake in Baller Mixed Reality, a cutting-edge start-up venture that is pioneering the development of Autographed Metaverse Collectibles in the form of 3D-AR NFTs signed by influential legendary athletes and entertainers. Unlike other NFTs that largely consist of art which can only be viewed on two-dimensional screens, Baller NFTs utilize augmented reality software (such as Adobe Aero) to place collectibles into real-world environments where they can be viewed and interacted with in three dimensions. Baller is currently contracting with athletes and entertainers directly to create NFT collections that reflect the greatest moments in their careers, and ushering in a new era of digital collectibles that can be enjoyed both in the real-world as well as the metaverse (BallerMixedReality.com).

Trending Stock AMLH 5 Day Chart

AMLH Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for ECTM is, a 🔥 1 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 3 out of 4. Do you agree?

AMLH Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 600% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

AMLH Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

AMLH News Cycle

The news, there is news “negotiated terms to acquire a majority stake in Baller Mixed Reality, a cutting-edge start-up venture that is pioneering the development of Autographed Metaverse Collectibles in the form of 3D-AR NFTs signed by influential legendary athlete

AMLH Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “265% growth”!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

AMLH Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 3 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

