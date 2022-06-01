AMLH Stock Price is so consistent, can it go higher? BIG UPDATE

American Leisure Holdings AMLH stock price is down 18% in the last 5 days & volume is up 31%, but is it over for this breakout stock?

There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s collaborate on AMLH and compare notes.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for AMLH, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks.

The official heat level for AMLH is, a 🔥 1 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system for breakout stocks.

American Leisure Holdings Company Information

Company Name: American Leisure Holdings Inc.

Ticker: AMLH

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/amlh

American Leisure Holdings Company Summary:

American Leisure Holdings, Inc. engages in the investments in the energy market. The company was founded on June 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

AMLH stock price is due to News?

May 17, 2022 / Baller Mixed Reality (an American Leisure Holdings portfolio company) is quickly gaining recognition as an industry leader in collectibles, augmented reality, and blockchain. As of May 10th, Crunchbase (the preeminent resource tool for corporate, non-profit and entrepreneurial data) ranks Baller as the #2 trending Augmented Reality Company in the United States on its leaderboard – three places ahead of Meta. It also ranks Baller the #2 trending Collectibles Company, #2 3D Technology Company, and #25 blockchain company.

Trending Stock AMLH 5 Day Chart

AMLH Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for AMLH is, a 🔥 1 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 1 out of 4.

AMLH Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at a decrease of 66% over the average which indicates a hlower demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

AMLH Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bearish and has been that way for a while.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

AMLH News Cycle

The news, there is news “negotiated terms to acquire a majority stake in Baller Mixed Reality, a cutting-edge start-up venture that is pioneering the development of Autographed Metaverse Collectibles in the form of 3D-AR NFTs signed by influential legendary athlete

AMLH Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “265% growth”!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

AMLH Awareness

Marketing efforts "Awareness Campaigns", I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 1 out of 4.

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

