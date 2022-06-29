Akouos Inc. AKUS Stock Price, are you kidding me? HOT

Akouos Inc. AKUS Stock Price is finally showing some life as it reverses trend. AKUS stock quote is up 43% in the last 5 days.

I will be evaluating many factors to determine just how hot the stock is.

The official heat level for AKUS is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 5.

Before I go over this exciting trending stock, I wanted to introduce myself. Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading, at a very high level, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT grading system for trending stocks.

Don’t believe me, well you shouldn’t without proof!

Take a look at this article I wrote below, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE and I shine a spotlight on these breakout stocks and also those losers!

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis and how I came up with HOT grade.

Akouos AKUS Stock Price Company Information

Company Name: Akouos Inc.

Ticker: AKUS

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://akouos.com/

Breakout Stock Akouos Inc. Company Summary:

Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company, which engages in the development of precision genetic medicines to restore and preserve hearing in genetically-defined patient populations. The firm’s lead product candidate, AK-OTOF, is a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. It develops targeted adeno-associated viral vector based gene therapies for sensorineural hearing loss, which results from dysfunction or damage to sensory cells and nerve fibers of the inner ear. The company was founded by Emmanuel J. Simons, William F. Sewell, Richard H. Smith, Luk H. Vandenberghe, and Michael J. McKenna on March 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Trending Stock AKUS stock price 5 Day Chart

AKUS Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for AKUS is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 5 . Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 3 out of 5. Here are my takeaways on AKUS and why it is just a 3 out of 5.

The volume, is solid right now but it does tend to be slow at times. The delisting will also reduce volume if they can’t keep the price over $5.75

The news, the news cycle is important and I do not believe in being too high on a company that doesn’t issue news.

The chart, it is bearish and the overall trend has been that way for some time. However it has shifted trend and is now bullish. I like it over $5.75

The fundamentals, there financials are not very good. This draws serious concerns!

Marketing efforts, I have not found serious marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Like a product, a company needs to market itself.

