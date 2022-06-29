Agenus AGEN stock price, is it time to sell or rebuy? Exclusive analysis!

Agenus AGEN stock price and chart looks great, is it time to sell or rebuy? Famed stock picker, Alexander Goldman has his analysis, take a look below.

Agenus Company Information

Company Name: Agenus Inc.

Ticker: AGEN

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://agenusbio.com/

Agenus Company Summary:

Agenus discovers, manufactures and develops immuno-oncology products. The company’s I-O portfolio is comprised of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, vaccines, and adjuvants, representing a combination of synergistic agents to deliver curative patient outcomes

AGEN stock price is due to News?

Jun 29, 2022

Announced expanded data from the Phase 1b study of botensilimab (Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4) and balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC). The data demonstrate that the combination offers strong durability and superior efficacy than what has been reported in separate trials for standard of care and other investigational therapies in 2L+ MSS CRC.

AGEN 5 Day Chart

AGEN Stock Price Technical Analysis:

The chart looks good only if it can beat it’s last resistance point. I like the stock it is bullish and the 5 day chart looks amazing.

