AERC Stock Price is so consistent, can it go higher? URGENT

The official heat level for AERC is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

AeroClean Technologies Company Information

Company Name: AeroClean Technologies

Ticker: AERC

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://aeroclean.com/

AeroClean Technologies Company Summary:

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. is an interior space air purification technology company. Its products include Purgo and PurgoLift. The company was founded by Amin J. Khoury, David Helfet, and Mark Krosney on September 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

AERC stock price is due to News?

June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AeroClean Technologies (“AeroClean” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AER

Announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted AeroClean’s Pūrgo technology 510(k) clearance, classifying it as a Class II Medical Device. The clearance was provided after a thorough review of the patented Pūrgo device, which utilizes patented germicidal UV-C LED air purification technology and is proven to eliminate 99.99% of harmful airborne microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi and viruses, like COVID-19. As experts in Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), AeroClean provides healthcare facilities, businesses, hospitality venues and government agencies with the highest medical grade air purification and air sanitization technology.

Trending Stock AERC 5 Day Chart

AERC Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

AERC Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 8,491% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

AERC Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

AERC News Cycle

The news, there is significant news. Look at this, Announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted AeroClean’s Pūrgo technology 510(k) clearance, classifying it as a Class II Medical Device.

AERC Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “they are producing revenue”

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

AERC Awareness

Marketing efforts "Awareness Campaigns", I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 3 out of 4.

Again, two heads are better than one, let's work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

