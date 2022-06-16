Advent Technologies Holdings ADN Stock Price is up 170%, can it go higher? URGENT

Advent Technologies Holdings ADN stock price is up 170% in the last 5 days, really just today it is up that much!

BUT is the run over for this breakout stock? There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s put both our heads together and compare notes on ADN.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for ADN, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for ADN is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

Advent Technologies Holdings Company Information

Company Name: Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.

Ticker: ADN

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.advent.energy/

Advent Technologies Company Summary:

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

ADN stock price is due to News?

June 16, 2022

Announced that it has received notification from the Greek State for funding under the Important Projects of Common European Interest (“IPCEI”) Hydrogen – Technology, Green HiPo. The notification from the Greek State has been sent to the European Union (“EU”) under the IPCEI framework.

May 12, 2022

Q1 revenue of $1.3 million and income from grants of $0.5 million, for a total of $1.8 million. Net loss in Q1 of $(4.1) million or $(0.08) per share. Company holds cash reserves of $59.3 million as of March 31, 2022.Advent’s next-generation MEA has been provided for testing to select strategic partners. New contracts for advanced electrochemistry components with manufacturers of clean power generation and energy storage solutions.

Trending Stock ADN Day Chart

ADN Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 5,000% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock. We all know why, it is the news!

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

ADN Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is looking solid today but be aware of a pullback.!

The chart is beasting because of the news of funding in Greece.

I like it if it publishes good news so ride this out.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

ADN News Cycle

The news, there is significant news, “funding for the Greece project” circulating around ADN stock price. This is a factor in driving the demand, share volume spikes.

ADN Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “$7 million in revenue” but based on other key indicators it reduces the overall importance of the revenue due to cash flow issues.

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

ADN Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 3 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

