A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Is The Stock to Watch Following Multiple News

At this point in time, investors are hotly on the trail of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AZ) and that becomes apparent when one looks into the price action in the stock and is the notable stock to watch. Over the course of the past week alone, AZ stock has clocked gains of 43% and that took the gains over the past month to as much as 92%.

Why Such a Big Jump?

AZ stock has been witnessing continuous buying after announcing multiple news. Firstly, the stock reached a key partnership with Lenovo Group Limited. Secondly, the company announced a launch of a new Smart Cart model.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp

Company Name: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp

Ticker: AZ

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://a2zas.com/

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp Summary:

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z’s flagship product is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart.

With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply “pick & go”, and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

As AZ stock has soared over the past month, let’s analyze the key catalysts:-

#1 Big Partnership With Lenovo Group

Last Friday, the company announced that its subsidiary has partnered with Lenovo Group Limited. As per the joint venture, A2Z Smart Technologies will use Lenovo solutions in its revolutionary Cust2mate Smart Cart solution and Lenovo will actively sell and promote the solution through its extensive worldwide channels.

Hila Kraus, Head of Sales stated, “The Cust2Mate platform with embedded Lenovo OEM solution is designed to serve shoppers from the moment they enter the store until they leave-without any friction, lines, or delays.”

#2 Launches Next Generation V2.8 Light Smart Cart

AZ stock hit its 4-month high recently as a key contender for the stock to watch this year. One of the major catalysts behind the latest rally in the stock came about earlier this week when the company announced that it had launched its latest Smart Card model. The product in question is expected to further enhance the current range of offerings from A2Z Smart.

The company announced that the latest version of the model had been created after consulting with some of the major retail companies in the world from the Asian and European markets.

#3 It Will Display Its Smart Cart Line of Products at the NRF 2023 Big Retail Show In NYC

Moreover, earlier on in the month on January 12, the company made another announcement that had come as a positive trigger for the A2Z Smart stock. It announced that it was going to be one of the participants in the NRF Big Retail Show. The company announced at the time that it was going to display its Smart Cart Line at the event.

Considering the recent multiple news, AZ stock should be on your radar as a stock to watch in 2023.