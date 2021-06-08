88 Energy Ltd (EEENF) Stock Attempts To Recover: What Next?

Yesterday, the company announced that it signed an agreement with Alaska Peregrine Development Company by way of which it is going to acquire 50% working interest in Project Peregrine.

The 88 Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:EEENF) stock was in considerable focus among investors on Monday and it is easy to see why. Yesterday, the company announced that it signed an agreement with Alaska Peregrine Development Company by way of which it is going to acquire 50% working interest in Project Peregrine.

The project is located in Alaska. Although the stock plummeted after the announcement was made initially, it ended the day with gains of 8%. Considering the movement in the stock over the course of Monday, it might be a good idea for investors to take a closer look at the deal.

In this regard, investors need to note that once this acquisition is formally completed, 88 Energy is going to have working interest of 100% in the project. In a statement, the company stated that this agreement is going to allow it to continue to explore for oil at some point in the next winter.

As per the terms of the agreement, 88 Energy will be paying $14 million in the form of shares. However, there are going to be certain stipulations in this regard. Overriding royalty interest to the tune of as much as 1.5% is going to be given to Alaska Peregrine Development Company and milestone cash payments of $10 million has also been agreed upon.

The move in the stock came about after it had been trading flat for several weeks. In this context, it should be noted that in back in April the 88 Energy stock suffered a massive single day decline after it emerged that there had been a power outage due to equipment failure at two of its highest prospect zones.

That had led to panic selling in the stock. However, another announcement some days later with regards to the update about 88 Energy’s drilling activities in Alaska had resulted in a mild recovery.