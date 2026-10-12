GRML Jumps 19.49% Intraday: Rare Earths, Gold, Palladium — And What Comes Next

Greenland Mines Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRML) is back in the spotlight.

At 12:49:39 p.m. Eastern on October 12, GRML shares were trading at $6.18, up $1.01 or 19.49%, according to the intraday market snapshot shown below.

That’s a substantial move in a small-cap stock that has been offering massive opportunities for investors for double digit or even triple digit gains over the last year. In fact, these parabolic runs have taken place three times over the last year and it looks like this may be another one. Yes, it is a small cap stock which comes with elevated risk but it has been consistently delivering massive gains for our small cap exclusive subscribers.

But investors following Greenland’s critical-minerals story face a more interesting question:

Beyond today’s stock-price movement, what evidence will determine the next chapter for Greenland Mines?

The company is advancing two mineral projects, has recently raised more than $59 million in new capital, and has announced developments involving a potential Greenland-to-Europe rare-earth supply chain.

Here’s what investors should know—and what to watch next.

[INSERT OCTOBER 12 GRML CHART HERE]

Chart: Intraday GRML market snapshot at 12:49:39 p.m. EDT, October 12, 2026. This is not a closing quote or live price feed. Historical market performance does not predict future returns.

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Why Greenland Mines Is Getting Attention

Greenland sits at the intersection of several major global conversations: Arctic security, critical minerals, rare-earth processing and supply-chain diversification.

For Greenland Mines, those themes connect to two distinct projects.

Sarfartoq: Rare Earths

Located in southwest Greenland, Sarfartoq is focused on rare-earth elements including neodymium and praseodymium, commonly referred to as NdPr.

These elements are used in permanent magnets essential to a range of industrial, automotive, robotics and defense-related technologies.

Greenland Mines completed its 2026 Sarfartoq geological and structural field program and has described plans for further analysis and potential resource-development work.

Skaergaard: Gold, Palladium and Platinum

In southeast Greenland, the undeveloped Skaergaard project contains reported precious-metals mineral resources.

On September 11, Greenland Mines announced completion of a bulk-sampling field program involving approximately 104.8 tons of material from seven sampling sites, with final weights subject to confirmation.

The program was designed to provide material for additional metallurgical testing.

Why does that matter?

Because establishing whether valuable minerals can be extracted economically is a critical step in evaluating the project’s future.

Mineral resources do not automatically translate into commercial reserves, profitable mines or future production.

More Than $59 Million in New Capital

On September 29, Greenland Mines announced that it had raised more than $59 million in new capital through financing transactions completed over approximately one week.

The company stated that the financing supports planned exploration and development activities through targeted 2027 milestones.

Then, on October 6, Greenland Mines announced authorization of a share repurchase program of up to $20 million.

These announcements create two important items for investors to evaluate: deployment of capital into project development, and any actual repurchases that may occur.

A repurchase authorization is not a completed repurchase, and new financing can involve shareholder dilution.

What matters is how the company ultimately uses its financial resources.

October 12: A New European Rare-Earth Development

The latest announcement adds another dimension.

On October 12, Greenland Mines highlighted the European Commission’s selection of Neo Performance Materials’ Silmet 2.0 initiative in Estonia as a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

Neo is a strategic shareholder in Greenland Mines and holds reported offtake rights covering up to 60% of potential future Sarfartoq ore or mineral concentrate production.

This creates a possible future relationship between Greenland’s rare-earth resources and European processing infrastructure.

However, the European designation applies to Neo’s Silmet 2.0 initiative—not to Sarfartoq or Greenland Mines. It does not guarantee Sarfartoq production, government funding or a completed supply arrangement.

It is nevertheless a development worth monitoring alongside the company’s technical, regulatory and commercial progress.

Four Developments That Could Define GRML’s Next Chapter

Investors researching Greenland Mines have four areas to follow:

Skaergaard metallurgy: Results from bulk-sample processing, potential metal recoveries and subsequent technical studies. Sarfartoq exploration: Laboratory assays, resource-related work, drilling plans and environmental baseline studies. Capital allocation: How recently raised financing is deployed, any actual share repurchases and future dilution. European supply-chain relationships: Further developments involving Neo, potential offtake arrangements and downstream processing.

Not every announcement will be positive. Delays, disappointing technical results, financing changes and permitting challenges could materially affect the outlook.

That’s why ongoing, source-based coverage matters.

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The Bigger Story: From Market Attention to Measurable Progress

Today’s intraday price movement highlights the attention surrounding GRML.

Greenland Mines has reported significant activity in 2026 and it shows with these opportunities to double or even triple investments. Yes there is most definitely risk associated with a small cap mining company but the news of late is pointing toward a positive future.

The next phase will provide additional evidence investors can assess.

The stock price is moving today so make sure you add GRML to your watchlist.

Don’t Just Follow the Ticker. Follow the Milestones.

GRML | Greenland Mines Ltd.

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Original sources: Greenland Mines Investor Relations | SEC Filings

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