Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) just landed an $11.6 billion cloud infrastructure commitment from Anthropic. The size of the agreement is getting Wall Street’s attention, but the bigger story may be what it says about Akamai’s emerging position in AI infrastructure. Akamai Anthropic deal is below.

For years, Akamai Technologies has been best known for making the internet faster and safer.

Now investors may need to add something else to that description:

AI infrastructure provider.

Akamai announced an expanded agreement with Anthropic carrying approximately $11.6 billion in contractual commitments over seven years, as the company behind Claude looks for additional computing capacity to support its rapidly growing AI workloads. Akamai

The announcement sent AKAM shares sharply higher Friday and immediately put the company in the middle of one of technology’s biggest stories: the enormous infrastructure buildout required to support artificial intelligence. Reuters

But the size of the headline isn’t the only thing worth examining.

The agreement could materially change the scale of Akamai’s cloud business.

What Is the Akamai Anthropic Deal?

Anthropic has committed approximately $11.6 billion over seven years for dedicated cloud computing capacity and managed support services from Akamai.

And there could be more.

The companies have provided for a potential expansion of up to another $9 billion, which would take the total potential commitment to roughly $20 billion if that additional business materializes. Akamai

That extra $9 billion is not guaranteed and shouldn’t be treated as contracted revenue today.

The initial $11.6 billion, however, represents a substantial contractual commitment, subject to the agreement’s delivery, availability and termination provisions. Akamai’s SEC filing says Anthropic may terminate project plans following certain material outages, among other contractual conditions. Akamai

Anthropic will use Akamai’s distributed cloud infrastructure primarily to support growing CPU workloads.

That’s notable in an AI market where GPUs tend to get most of the attention.

Why AI Needs More Than GPUs

Training enormous AI models has made advanced GPUs almost synonymous with artificial intelligence.

But operating AI systems at scale requires considerably more infrastructure.

Applications still need general-purpose computing. Data has to move. Software has to run. Users and AI agents need fast, reliable access to services around the world. Those systems also need cybersecurity.

That’s where Akamai’s existing footprint becomes interesting.

Akamai says its network spans thousands of points of presence and supports computing from centralized cloud infrastructure all the way to the edge. Akamai

Instead of trying to become another GPU company, Akamai is positioning its cloud infrastructure alongside the broader ecosystem required to actually operate AI applications at scale.

Anthropic just gave that strategy a massive validation point.

The $11.6 Billion Deal Is Huge Relative to Akamai’s Cloud Business

This is where the numbers really stand out.

Akamai reported $1.10 billion in total Q2 2026 revenue.

Its Cloud Infrastructure Services business generated just $99.3 million during that quarter.

Cloud Infrastructure Services was growing quickly—up approximately 39% year over year—but it was still relatively small compared with Akamai’s $604 million quarterly security business. Akamai

Now compare that with an $11.6 billion contractual commitment from one customer.

It helps explain why investors reacted.

And Anthropic isn’t the only large cloud commitment Akamai has landed.

Before this expanded deal, Akamai had already announced more than $2.8 billion in multi-year Cloud Infrastructure Services commitments across its customer base during 2026, including a separate agreement worth more than $600 million over four years with a U.S.-based technology company. Akamai

That begins to look less like an experiment and more like a new leg of the business.

The Revenue Won’t Arrive Overnight

An $11.6 billion contract sounds enormous.

But investors shouldn’t confuse contract value with immediate revenue.

Akamai’s own presentation lays out the expected ramp.

The company currently expects approximately $150 million to $300 million of revenue in 2027, as service begins and infrastructure is deployed. Revenue is then expected to ramp through 2028.

Akamai anticipates reaching the full contracted revenue run rate by the end of 2028, followed by approximately $1.7 billion in annual revenue through the remainder of the agreement. Akamai

That’s a multi-year infrastructure build.

And building it will be expensive.

Akamai Is Spending Billions to Deliver It

Akamai estimates approximately $5.5 billion in cumulative capital expenditures associated with the $11.6 billion Anthropic commitment.

Approximately $1.7 billion is expected to be spent during the fourth quarter of 2026, primarily to secure critical supply-chain components including memory.

Another approximately $3.1 billion is expected in 2027, followed by about $700 million in 2028. Akamai

That means this isn’t $11.6 billion of nearly cost-free software revenue.

Akamai is making a substantial capital commitment to build the infrastructure necessary to serve Anthropic.

That’s one of the biggest things investors should watch as the deal progresses: how effectively Akamai converts enormous contracted revenue into cash flow and operating profit after accounting for the infrastructure required to deliver it.

Anthropic Can Also Become an Akamai Shareholder

There’s another piece to the agreement.

Akamai issued Anthropic a warrant tied to approximately 7.7 million shares of Akamai common stock on an as-converted basis, representing up to roughly 5% of shares outstanding.

The exercise price corresponds to $111.33 per common share.

A portion representing approximately 2% of Akamai’s outstanding common stock is expected to vest in connection with the $11.6 billion commitment.

The remaining approximately 3% is tied to expansion of the relationship, with roughly another 1% vesting for each additional $3 billion of cloud services purchased under agreed terms. Akamai

That structure creates strategic alignment between customer and supplier.

It also creates potential dilution for existing shareholders if the warrant ultimately converts into common stock.

Both sides matter.

Is Akamai Becoming an AI Infrastructure Company?

That’s the question behind today’s move in AKAM.

Akamai isn’t abandoning cybersecurity or its traditional internet infrastructure businesses.

Security remains its largest reported segment, generating approximately $604 million in Q2 revenue and growing 10% year over year. SEC

What’s changing is the importance of cloud infrastructure inside the larger company.

Akamai spent decades building infrastructure close to users around the world.

AI is creating enormous new demand for computing infrastructure.

And one of the world’s most prominent AI companies has now committed billions of dollars to using Akamai’s network.

That doesn’t guarantee the economics of the Anthropic agreement will meet expectations. Akamai still has to build the capacity, control costs, meet demanding service requirements and manage substantial customer concentration.

But it gives investors something concrete to measure.

What Comes Next for AKAM?

The next chapter isn’t about whether Akamai can announce a giant AI contract.

It already did.

Now investors can watch the execution.

Can Akamai deploy approximately $5.5 billion of infrastructure efficiently? Does Anthropic’s usage ramp as planned? Can Cloud Infrastructure Services reach the expected revenue run rate? Do additional AI companies sign major commitments? And, most importantly, what margins and cash generation ultimately come from this new infrastructure?

Those questions will take years to answer.

But the Akamai Anthropic deal may mark an important change in how investors look at the company.

Akamai built its name helping deliver the internet.

Now it’s trying to become part of the infrastructure that delivers the AI era.

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