/blis-57-billion-contracts/

The U.S. government just routed a $57.1 billion contract vehicle to a company trading at a penny and a half.

NAPC Defense (OTC: BLIS) is a Clearwater, Florida defense contractor. It holds exclusive U.S. and Saudi Arabia rights to an Israeli counter-terror weapons platform. It has primary subcontractor access to two IDIQ contract vehicles serving the Navy, Air Force, and State Department. In February, it disclosed $38,166,873.04 in finalized task orders. In April, it booked its first $1.4 million revenue month.

Zero analysts cover this stock today. That gap is about to close.

The Pentagon Just Made This a Priority

The FY2026 Department of Defense topline is $961.6 billion. That breaks out as $848.3 billion in discretionary resources and $113.3 billion in mandatory reconciliation funding under Public Law 119-21. Procurement is up 18% over the FY2025 enacted baseline. RDT&E is up 27%. Procurement stands at $153.3 billion. RDT&E sits at $179.1 billion. These are the budget lines that flow to contractors building tactical systems.

The dollars are moving. The prime world is locked up by Lockheed, Raytheon, Northrop, General Dynamics, L3Harris, and Boeing. A small defense vendor needs a structural advantage to access serious Pentagon dollars. It needs a set-aside designation, an existing IDIQ vehicle, or a unique product the primes can’t deliver.

NAPC Defense has all three.

The Only U.S. Manufacturer of a Combat-Proven Israeli Weapons System

CornerShot was invented by Lt. Col. Amos Golan, a former Israel Defense Forces Anti-Terror Unit Commander. It is a two-section articulating firearm system. It lets a soldier, SWAT operator, ICE agent, or school resource officer engage targets around corners without exposing their body to incoming fire. Ninety-degree articulation. Forward weapon and camera head. Rear monitor and trigger. Telescoping body from 3.5 to 12.5 feet. Lethal and less-than-lethal munition compatibility.

NAPC Defense holds the exclusive rights to manufacture, sell, and distribute CornerShot in the United States and Saudi Arabia under license from Silver Shadow Ltd. of Israel. The U.S. manufacturing facility is in Pinellas Park, Florida.

This is the asymmetry that matters. NAPC Defense has primary subcontractor access to $57.1 billion in combined IDIQ contract ceilings. That is $55.2 billion under the Navy’s WEXMAC vehicle through 2034 and $1.9 billion under the Air Force’s CNGT vehicle through 2032.

The current market capitalization of BLIS is approximately $4.6 million.

The contracting access flows through NAP Constructors, a Service-Disabled Veteran, Native American, woman-owned small business. It completed an asset purchase of Obera LLC on March 18, 2026. NAPC Defense was confirmed as primary subcontractor under FAR Subpart 42.12 novation.

Four Months. Five Milestones.

On February 24, 2026, NAPC Defense disclosed $38,166,873.04 in finalized U.S. government task orders sourced through the Obera platform, with performance scheduled into 2032.

On March 18, 2026, NAP Constructors completed the Obera asset acquisition, onboarded ten Obera professionals, and confirmed primary subcontractor status across the IDIQ portfolio. Eleven active bid opportunities were reported the same month.

On April 28-30, 2026, NAPC exhibited at Modern Day Marine, Booth #2815.

On May 20, 2026, NAPC Defense disclosed over $1.4 million in gross sales for April 2026. It was the first revenue month above $1 million in the company’s history. Management lifted FY2027 guidance to exceed $90 million in gross sales.

Five milestones. Four months.

The Saudi side is moving in parallel. NAPC Defense holds a signed Letter of Intent from a leading Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense supplier. The order: 37,000 CornerShot units valued at approximately $370 million. Live-fire demonstrations have been completed at Tabuk military installation. Interest has been reported from Jordan, Kuwait, and Pakistan. The LOI is not yet a binding purchase order — investors should treat it as a forward catalyst, not booked revenue.

Add BLIS to your watchlist — the next catalyst window opens June 28, 2026.

Washington Is Moving In

On February 7, 2026, CEO Edward K. West and CFO John Spence met with Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio and Representative Gus Bilirakis of Florida in Tampa. The subject: federal grant pathways to equip school resource officers with CornerShot.

There are approximately 128,966 K-12 schools in the United States per the National Center for Education Statistics. The school safety budget cycle is expanding. The political pressure is bipartisan. NAPC Defense isn’t creating these trends. It is positioned underneath them.

The Catalysts Ahead

June 28-30, 2026 — NAPC Defense exhibits at the NASRO National School Safety Conference in Reno, Booth #814 at the Peppermill. This is the primary national gathering of school resource officers — the direct sales channel for the CornerShot K-12 thesis.

June 30, 2026 — Shareholder Meet and Greet at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

July 1, 2026 — 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Reno.

Calendar Q3 2026 onward — Filing of the FY2026 10-K. The first full-year audited financial statement under the defense business model. The figure determines whether April’s $1.4 million is a run-rate or a one-time print.

Calendar Q3-Q4 2026 — Potential conversion of the $370 million Saudi LOI into a binding purchase order. Originally targeted for Q1 2025 and delayed since; timing uncertain.

Through 2032 and 2034 — Task order releases under WEXMAC and CNGT, trackable on SAM.gov.

Before It Was Obvious

This is high-risk speculation. BLIS is a sub-$5 million market cap OTC issuer with a going-concern qualification from auditor Salberg & Company. The most recent 10-Q showed $25,015 in cash and zero recognized GAAP revenue for the nine months ended January 31, 2026. The company has $1,040,117 of convertible notes in default. Authorized shares were lifted from 500 million to 2 billion in October 2025. A Voting Control Preferred class issued in January 2026 concentrates 70% of shareholder voting power in 70 non-transferable shares held by insiders. The IDIQ access is held by a CEO-controlled private entity with the public company performing as subcontractor. Position sizing should reflect the possibility of a complete loss of principal.

The asymmetry is the story. $57.1 billion in accessible contract ceilings against a $4.6 million market cap. $38.17 million in finalized task orders. April revenue at $1.4 million against twelve months of zero. The catalyst window opens June 28.

Zero analysts cover BLIS today. The institutional discovery cycle has not started. The question isn’t whether this story gets told. It’s whether you understood the structure before the next task order hit SAM.gov.

OTC: BLIS. The window is open.

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by King Tide Media, LLC, which is a US based corporation & has been compensated up to $250,000 from NAPC Defense, Inc. for profiling NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTC: BLIS) starting on 5/20/26. We own ZERO shares in (OTC: BLIS). For important disclosures, affiliate relationships, and full disclaimer information visit: HERE.