Ivanhoe Mines IVPAF Stock Price | Breakout reversal or Head fake? Read more to find out

IVPAF Stock Price has been breaking it's bearish trend with large volume and a 22% change in PPS in 3 days.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. Company Information

Company Name: Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Ticker: IVPAF

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.ivanhoemines.com/

Ivanhoe Company Summary:

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

IVPAF Stock Price affected by the News

Nov. 15th 2021

The Kamoa-Kakula Project began producing copper in May 2021 and achieved commercial production on July 1, 2021. Production for the third quarter was 41,545 tonnes of copper in concentrate, with year-to-date production of more than 77,500 tonnes as of November 15, 2021.

The initial 2021 production guidance range for copper in concentrate of 80,000 to 95,000 tonnes was raised to 92,500 to 100,000 tonnes, reflecting the successful completion of ramp-up of the Kakula Phase 1 concentrator.

During its first quarter of commercial production, the Kamoa-Kakula joint venture sold 41,490 tonnes of payable copper and recognized revenue of $342.6 million, with an operating profit of $209.7 million and an EBITDA of $233.2 million.

IVPAF 5 Day Chart

Ivanhoe Technical Analysis:

A clear reversal took place at the $9.18 pps but it is still meeting loads of resistance around that price. I believe this is a head fake, the key indicators do not make me confident in a bullish trend in the near future.

This is a head fake, the key indicators do not make me confident in a bullish trend in the near future.